A Central Texas man who was acquitted for stabbing his father to death by reason of insanity has escaped from a state hospital, and police say he is armed and dangerous. Authorities have issued an all-points bulletin for Alexander Scott Ervin, who was seen on video climbing over an eight foot fence and leaving hospital grounds. Ervin, a patient at North Texas State Hospital, has been known to make weapons and has ties to the Central Texas area.

KILLEEN, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO