MARGATE – Of all the shore towns in South Jersey, perhaps no municipality does more to ensure that visitors and summer residents have a great experience while they are here. Public improvements are regularly completed during the off season, so residents are not inconvenienced with road construction or public works projects, and there’s always a big push to get them done before the season starts. The city has adopted strict code enforcement laws, such as limiting demolitions and pool building from June to September. Code enforcement patrols city streets to ensure public areas around construction sites are kept neat and clean.

MARGATE CITY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO