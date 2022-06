Angela Huntington’s phone was constantly ringing off of the hook. When Texas’ fetal heartbeat ban on abortions went into effect last September, the number of patients calling Planned Parenthood Great Plains jumped overnight. In August, about 150 patients received financial assistance and help. In September, that increased to roughly 850. “I remember my inbox would […] The post Abortion is illegal in Missouri. Providers look to next frontier to ensure access appeared first on Missouri Independent.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO