ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Kentucky pediatrician charged in alleged murder-for-hire plot against ex-husband

By Luke Barr, ABC News
WOKV
WOKV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24KbtL_0gM8pPaO00
Oldham County Detention Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (LOUISVILLE, Ky.) -- A Kentucky pediatrician was charged in a plot she allegedly conceived to kill her ex-husband and gain sole custody of her children, according to court documents unsealed by the Justice Department.

According to the criminal complaint, Dr. Stephanie Russell, 52, asked an undercover agent posing as a hitman for "Christmas flowers" to be delivered to her ex-husband before Christmas last year, FBI investigators say. The FBI alleges that Christmas flowers is a moniker for carrying out a hit against her ex-husband.

Investigators say Russell allegedly sent text messages to the agent arranging for the murder as well as payment for the plot.

Russell is charged with the use of interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire. She appeared in federal court in Louisville, Kentucky, last week and pleaded not guilty. Her trial is set for August. An attorney representing Russell did not return ABC News’ request for comment.

FBI investigators say they were first tipped off about Russell in 2019, when a nanny for the family said in a sworn affidavit provided by the attorney of Russell's husband that Russell had asked the nanny if she knew "some really bad people," according to the complaint. The nanny said she thought she was joking at first, according to investigators.

Investigators say they did not find enough evidence to charge Russell at that time.

Russell had previously accused her husband, Rick Crabtree, of abusing their children. An investigation by the Louisville Metro Police Department did not find evidence of the abuse and Crabtree was awarded custody of their children while Russell had supervised visits two days a week.

Crabtree did not immediately respond to a request for comment from ABC News.

Nearly three years later, a Louisville private investigator came to the FBI with what he believed was a murder-for-hire plot involving the same pediatrician, court documents say.

A confidential witness, who was employed at Russell's practice, then told the FBI that between July 2021 and March 2022, Russell approached two nurses at her practices on separate occasions and asked each of them for help in killing Crabtree, investigators allege.

Text messages, investigators allege, prove that Russell wanted to carry out a hit against to her ex-husband.

In the messages, Russell and a second witness agreed to a payment of $4,000 to deliver “Christmas flowers,” the complaint shows. Russell agreed to pay the person another $1,000 if the plan was carried out before Christmas, investigators say.

The witness initially told Russell that the hitman they knew had died and was no longer able to carry out the hit, but months later, according to the FBI, she was still looking for someone to kill her ex-husband.

In May of 2022, Russell informed the witness she was still looking for “flowers,” the court documents say. The witness then gave her the number of an FBI undercover agent, who said they could facilitate the "delivery of flowers" to her ex-husband.

Russell allegedly asked the undercover agent to make it appear as if Crabtree committed suicide, investigators say. She gave the agent information on how to unlock the biometric lock code on her ex-husband’s phone so that the agent could text a fake suicide note after his death, according to the complaint.

The doctor also expressed concern that she would look "guilty" because she had expressed distain for her ex-husband publicly before, according to the complaint.

Russell left $3,500 outside of her office as “payment” for the undercover agent, investigators say.

Russell is in custody pending her trial. If convicted, she faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, the DOJ says.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOKV

Jury is chosen to decide Florida school shooter's sentence

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — (AP) — A jury of seven men and five women was tentatively chosen Tuesday for a penalty trial to decide whether Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz should be sentenced to death or get life in prison for the 2018 attack, capping a nearly three-month winnowing process that began with 1,800 candidates.
FLORIDA STATE
WOKV

Corrections officer killed in 'senseless' drive-by shooting

MISHAWAKA, Ind. — A young Indiana corrections officer who hoped to become a police officer has been killed in a drive-by shooting, authorities said. St. Joseph County correctional officer Rhema Harris was killed around 6 p.m. Sunday "in yet another senseless act of violence," St. Joseph County Sheriff William Redman said.
MISHAWAKA, IN
WOKV

In flurry of court activity, rulings on abortion bans mixed

A federal court Tuesday allowed Tennessee to ban abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy, while in Texas — which is already enforcing a similar ban based on cardiac activity — a judge temporarily blocked an even stricter decades-old law from taking effect. The moves embody a...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Crime & Safety
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Louisville, KY
WOKV

Justices nix 2d mostly Black district in Louisiana for 2022

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Supreme Court on Tuesday put on hold a lower court ruling that Louisiana must draw new congressional districts before the 2022 elections to increase Black voting power. With the three liberal justices dissenting, the high court short-circuited an order from a federal judge...
LOUISIANA STATE
WOKV

Court kills Flint water charges against ex-governor, others

DETROIT — (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court on Tuesday threw out charges against former Gov. Rick Snyder and others in the Flint water scandal, saying a judge sitting as a one-person grand jury had no power to issue indictments under rarely used state laws. It’s an astonishing...
FLINT, MI
WOKV

Anti-Black and Asian bias fuel California hate crime surge

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — Hate crimes in California shot up 33% to nearly 1,800 reported incidents in 2021, the sixth highest tally on record and the highest since after the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001, the state attorney general's office said Tuesday. Attorney General Rob Bonta said...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Murder For Hire#Violent Crime#The Justice Department#Abc News#Husban
WOKV

Florida teacher dies rescuing teenager from Lake Michigan

PORTER, Ind. — A man who died while trying to save a drowning teenager has been identified as a teacher in Florida. Indiana conservation officers told The Associated Press that Thomas Kenning jumped into help when he saw a teenager in distress at Porter Beach. When Indiana Dunes State...
PORTER, IN
WOKV

3 killed, dozens injured in truck-train crash in Missouri

MENDON, Mo. — (AP) — A passenger train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago struck a dump truck and derailed Monday in a remote, rural area of Missouri, killing three people and injuring dozens more, officials said. Two of the people who died were on the Amtrak train...
MENDON, MO
WOKV

Governor Ron DeSantis signs Miya’s Law protecting residential apartment complex tenants

Jacksonville — Governor Ron DeSantis signs “Miya’s Law,” new legislation that strengthens the safety of tenants living in multi-family apartment complex rentals. In addition to giving tenants a 12 to 24 hour notification for maintenance work and repairs, the legislation requires that “landlords or licensees of transient and non-transient apartments” conduct background screenings of potential employees which include a national sweep of criminal history records, specifically targeting violent criminal offenses. These screenings permit landlords to reject applicants with criminal records.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WOKV

Amtrak derailment: 3 dead after train strikes dump truck in Missouri

MENDON, Mo. — Three people died and an undetermined number were injured Monday when an Amtrak train carrying more than 200 people from Los Angeles to Chicago derailed near Mendon, Missouri, after striking a dump truck at an uncontrolled crossing, public safety officials confirmed. Update 6:17 p.m. EDT June...
MENDON, MO
WOKV

Official: Upgrades urged at Amtrak crash site, but no action

MENDON, Mo. — (AP) — The chief elected official in the Missouri county where an Amtrak train slammed into a dump truck said Tuesday that residents and county leaders have been pushing for a safety upgrade at the railroad crossing for nearly three years. Meanwhile, the toll from the accident rose to four deaths and 150 injuries.
MENDON, MO
WOKV

State urged safety upgrades for site of fatal Amtrak wreck

MENDON, Mo. — (AP) — A Missouri Department of Transportation plan released this year cited a need to improve safety at the rail crossing where an Amtrak train and a dump truck collided, resulting in the deaths of two passengers and the truck driver. The crossing in a...
MENDON, MO
WOKV

South Carolina man uses idea he saw on TV to win $100K in Powerball

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A South Carolina man used a hint from a television series devoted to lottery winners to earn his own big payday. The man, whose identity has not been revealed, has won more than $100,000 after being inspired by an episode of the TLC show, “Lottery Changed My Life,” South Carolina Education Lottery officials said in a news release on Tuesday.
LOTTERY
WOKV

WOKV spotlights Northeast Florida’s July 4th firework displays

Northeast Florida — WOKV spotlights Northeast Florida’s July 4th Firework displays:. The Town of Hilliard and the Town of Callahan will jointly host its firework display on Saturday, July 2, between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. In addition to the fireworks display, the event will feature live music, food trucks and local vendors. Event organizers are requesting that attendees maintain appropriate social distancing. Alcoholic beverages, glass containers or public ATVs will not be allowed at the Northeast Florida Fairgrounds located on 543378, US Highway 1 in Callahan.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WOKV

Great white shark sighting off Cape Cod coast prompts beach closure

TRURO, Mass — A great white shark sighting close to the Head of the Meadow Beach shore prompted the popular Cape Cod beach’s temporary closure to swimmers Tuesday afternoon, WFXT-TV reported. According to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app, the shark was spotted at around 1 p.m....
SCIENCE
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
8K+
Followers
74K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy