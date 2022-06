If you click on the links in this post, we may earn money from the companies mentioned in this post, at no extra cost to you. You can read the full disclaimer here. It’s no secret to anyone who reads this blog that Aquatica water park in Orlando, Florida is my favorite waterpark. I highly recommend you making this a part of a trip to Orlando. It has a wonderful mix of attractions. There are fun thrill rides for teens, kid’s play area, and multiple wave pools, and lazy rivers. They even have amazing animals, including my favorite, Commerson’s dolphins!

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO