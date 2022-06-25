ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Attorney for Petito family claims Roberta Laundrie sent Brian an ‘odd’ letter

By Nexstar Media Wire, Liz Jassin, Brian Entin
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I0rpF_0gM7ywln00

( NewsNation ) — A notebook reportedly belonging to Brian Laundrie, in which he appears to claim responsibility for killing Gabby Petito in September 2021, was publicly released by the Laundrie family attorney Friday.

But there is at least one other piece of evidence that might come as a surprise to those following the case, according to the attorney for the Petito family.

Patrick Riley appeared on NewsNation this week, claiming the Laundries’ attorney is in possession of a letter from Roberta Laundrie to her son Brian that apparently reads “burn after you read this” on the envelope.

Riley claimed the letter was not within the notebook released on Friday.

LIST: Most dangerous fireworks in the US

“My understanding is, that the letter, at one point, had been in the van. But then it was taken from the Laundrie home during the time when the search warrant was executed,” Riley said.

Riley claims the content of the letter came as a “surprise” to Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino.

“He has the original letter,” Riley claims. “And I’ve asked him to maintain that for purposes of the litigation.”

Riley said he couldn’t reveal exactly what was in the letter, other than “an offer from Roberta Laundrie to assist her son.”

“It’s a pretty interesting, pretty odd letter,” Riley said.

The letter itself is not dated, but it appears that the letter was written within the time that Petito was murdered and Brian Laundrie committed suicide, Riley claims.

Riley said the letter also referenced Gabby Petito, but he declined to comment further.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
WDVM 25

West Virginia residents enraged after Supreme Court decision

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (DC News Now) — “After 50 years of a wrongheaded decision of being on the books and a court regulating acting like the legislature, I think they got it right, ” West Virginia General Attorney Patrick Morrisey said. These are the words of West Virginia’s Attorney General Patrick Morrisey after the supreme court […]
SHEPHERDSTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Whiskey Riff

The FBI Releases The Confession From Brian Laundrie’s Notebook: “I Ended Her Life”

Last year, a notebook was discovered alongside Brian Laundrie’s body, after he was found in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park. Of course, the FBI confirmed that Laundrie was the one who killed his fiancé Gabby Petito after discovering a “confession” in the notebook, who’s body was discovered in Wyoming, after Laundrie had returned home by himself from a cross-country road trip.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

At least 49 inmates are killed and dozens more injured in jail inferno sparked when rioting prisoners started a fire to stop cops entering their enclosure in Colombia

At least 49 inmates were killed and dozens more injured early Tuesday after a fire broke out during a prison riot in Colombia. The tragedy occurred when rioting inmates set a fire to try to prevent police entering their enclosure at the prison in the city of Tulua. Though authorities...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Laundries#Violent Crime#Newsnation
TMZ.com

Rudy Giuliani 'Attack' Captured on Surveillance Video

10:03 AM PT -- The suspect, Daniel Gill, was charged with three misdemeanors - assault, menacing and harassment. According to the criminal complaint, obtained by TMZ, Giuliani told prosecutors Gill made him "stumble forward." Giuliani said this caused "physical injury including but not limited to redness, swelling, and substantial pain to the back and left side of his body, as well as causing informant to be placed in fear of physical injury, and becoming alarmed and annoyed."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TheDailyBeast

‘Modern-Day Jim Jones Cult’ in FBI Raid Targets Vets, Ex-Parishioner Says

FBI agents on Thursday stormed three churches across the South, all of which are located near military installations and have previously faced accusations of being cults. One, the Assembly of Prayer Christian Church in Augusta, Georgia, is situated less than three miles from Fort Gordon and has for years been accused of sinister activities. Now, one ex-member is speaking out, comparing the organization to the infamous People’s Temple and its leader to Jim Jones, who convinced more than 900 of his followers to commit “revolutionary suicide” in 1978.
AUGUSTA, GA
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
TEXAS STATE
WDVM 25

15-year-old dies after Saturday night shooting

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A 15-year-old was shot and killed Saturday night. Around 9:20 p.m. DC Police responded to the 1700 block of 8th St, Northwest for a shooting. According to the news release, police found an adult male and a teenage male both on the ground with gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy