West Hartford, CT

Hartley & Parker Raises Funds for Longtime Colleague

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHartley & Parker Limited, Inc., in collaboration with Maximum Beverage, hosted a fundraising event for Hartley & Parker Key Account Manager Drew Hoyle at the Hartford...

Charitable Tasting Raises Hospital Funds

The Festival of Wine & Spirits took place on May 14 at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Bristol. Hosted by the Bristol Hospital Development Foundation, more than 225 fine wines, beers and spirits were available for tasting, along with food from gourmet food stations and a dessert spectacular. Representatives from numerous state wholesalers and Connecticut-made brands poured for guests. All proceeds benefited renovations to the Emergency Center at Bristol Hospital.
BRISTOL, CT
New Haven Independent

Grassroots Support Propels Chief Nomination

Two mothers of homicide victims praised his compassion. A former police chief praised his humility. A community organizer praised his authenticity. A young police officer praised his mentorship. A man he had once arrested praised him for always showing up, and for always caring. Those were just some of the...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Photos: Hundreds gather for West Hartford Pride celebration

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Hundreds of people gathered in Blueback Square in West Hartford Saturday to celebrate Pride month. Performers, drag shows and two dozen vendors entertained guests donning rainbow clothing and carrying flags.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

End Hunger Connecticut kicks off program in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) -Families throughout Connecticut are getting some relief after Congress extended the Keep Kids Fed Act on Friday. This extension goes through the end of summer and will help struggling families put food on the table but will require families to re-apply for the program. In New...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH.com

This Week in CT: A conversation with Dr. Bill Petit

(WTNH) — This summer marks 15 years since a horrific crime that changed Connecticut forever. The murders of Jennifer-Hawke Petit and her daughters Hailey and Michaela in the Cheshire home invasion shocked the state and the nation. Out of unimaginable grief grew a foundation in their memory, the Petit...
CHESHIRE, CT
Eyewitness News

the city of Hartford keeps people active with first ever DominGO! festival

The Farmington community is mourning tonight after a 17-year-old was killed in a car crash. Police identified the drivers as 17-year-old Luke Roux from Farmington, and 21-year-old Jacob Coffey. A 17-year-old is dead and another person injured after a car crash in Farmington. Updated: 6 hours ago. The superintendent of...
FARMINGTON, CT
thebeveragejournal.com

Rising Pint Pours Festival Tastes

The 11th annual Rising Pint Brewfest took place at the Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford on May 14. Brands from more than 50 craft breweries were on tap for guests, along with eats from popular food truck vendors including Big Bad Wolf, Chompers, The Big Cheese, Hop Häus, Randy’s Wooster Street Pizza Shop, Big Enzo’s BBQ and Plan B Burger Bar. Bands Booyah and Live Bait played live music during the event’s two sessions. The sold-out event was created by longtime friends Brett Hollander, Hartford Distributors, and Heather Schold, Greystone Event Management, out of a mutual love of craft beer, music and giving back. Proceeds benefited The Reach Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded by Mark and Wendy Wilson in 2000 that helps children in need through programs, advocacy and more, including its annual “Shop with a Cop” holiday toy efforts.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
thebeveragejournal.com

Murphy Distributors Launches Lenny’s Lemonade

Branford-based Murphy Distributors and iconic Connecticut seafood restaurant Lenny’s collaborated to launch a new craft vodka-based ready-to-drink brand, Lenny’s Lemonade. Murphy Distributors Owner Matt Murphy and Miles Collins, a third-generation family member of the Lenny’s team, brainstormed at the iconic venue on offering up a signature drink during the COVID-19 closures, which developed into a canned brand offering. Made with locally sourced craft vodka, a blend of organic Meyer lemons and a slight fizz, the 5% ABV cocktail is sold in 12oz. slim cans. “We teamed up with Murphy because we know their reputation for sourcing the highest quality products, and our name would be in great hands,” said Collins. First opened in 1968 in the Indian Neck section of Branford, Lenny’s has been offering seafood sourced from New England waters for decades, from housemade chowders, fresh lobsters, steamers, clams and oysters on the half-shell to its gently fried seafood and land fare, internationally awarded and recognized by locals, foodies and tourists alike. Lenny’s Lemonade is now available through Murphy Distributors in Connecticut, as well as various wholesalers throughout the U.S.
BRANFORD, CT
WTNH

Dog owners enter last week available to license their dogs

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The East Hartford Town Clerk’s office issued a reminder to all residents to license their dogs by the end of the week if they have not yet done so. This is the last week resident dog owners have to license their dogs in their hometowns, according to city officials. By […]
EAST HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Hollywood Shines the Spotlight on Connecticut in ‘Code Name Banshee'

It’s got some of Hollywood’s hottest stars, Antonio Banderas, Jamie King and Tommy Flanagen and the backdrop for ‘Code Name Banshee’ is the State of Connecticut. “It was controlled chaos, I think it’s the best way to describe it,” Sarah Floroski Nielsen, Executive Director of Simsbury Main Street Partnership said.
SIMSBURY, CT
zip06.com

'Best Ever' Branford Fireworks Display Wows Crowds

Viewed from alongside the Branford River at the mouth of Branford Harbor, a cascade of color and light fills the night sky over the town dock during the spectacular finale of the Branford Fireworks display on Saturday, June 25. See video of the finale at The Sound's Facebook and Instagram @thesoundct. (Photo by Pam Johnson/The Sound)
BRANFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Highsmith Named New Hamden Schools Chief

Hamden has selected an internal hire with New Haven roots to serve as the town’s next superintendent of schools. Gary Highsmith, Hamden schools’ Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources and Administration, will serve as the district’s top educational leader following a unanimous Monday vote — with one abstention — by the town’s Board of Education.
HAMDEN, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol's Parks Department hires two residents

BRISTOL – The Department of Parks, Recreation, Youth and Community Services has announced the hiring of two residents for positions as park maintainer and heavy truck driver. Kevin Dragon will assume the role of park maintainer effective Tuesday, June 28 with starting pay of $23.40 per hour. Carlos Rivera...
BRISTOL, CT

