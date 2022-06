SALT LAKE CITY- Often when we talk about coaches it’s only in terms of production on the field, but what about the impact they have off of it? That’s where few head football coaches shine as bright as Ron McBride. Since arriving at the University of Utah for the first time in 1977 as an offensive coordinator, McBride has had an immediate impact not only on the Utes, but the community at large. Monday’s ‘I Love You Man’ golf tournament was not only a prime example of the love McBride has for Utah, but the love Utah has right back for him.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO