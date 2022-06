Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she wants to have a second referendum on Scottish independence in October 2023.However, the matter will be referred to the UK Supreme Court in order to establish legality of the legislation behind the vote.The First Minister has already said there is an “indisputable” mandate for another vote after a majority of independence-supporting MSPs were returned in last year’s Holyrood elections.Here are some of the key issues:– What happened last time?In 2014, Scots voted in favour of remaining in the United Kingdom by 55% to 45%.– What has changed since then?The key issue raised...

POLITICS ・ 8 HOURS AGO