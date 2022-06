Chelsea have yet to complete an incoming transfer for the men’s first-team this summer, but that may be changing soon. According to reports from Manchester Evening News and CBS Sports’ Ben Jacobs, interim sporting director Todd Boehly is working hard behind the scenes to avoid the usual “back and forth” of public transfer sagas for high-profile players, such as our attempt to acquire Raheem Sterling. Unfortunately for Todd, and us, that probably would involve paying Manchester City’s asking price, which reportedly upwards of £50m.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 5 HOURS AGO