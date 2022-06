James Thomas Wickham Sr., 75 of Norwich, passed away peacefully on June 27, 2022, while at the James Cancer Center in Columbus, Ohio. Tom was born in Zanesville on November 4, 1946. He is the son of the late Harvey and Esther Wickham. Tom proudly served his country in the United States Army. After serving his country, Tom moved to Ohio, and made his family here. Then, in 1979 he moved back to Utah where he worked in a Uranium Mine, and then worked as a maintenance man at Allen Memorial Hospital in Moab, Utah. In 2011, after retirement, Tom moved back to Ohio, where he’d spend his time hunting, fishing, and camping. Tom also enjoyed going to yard-sales and flea-markets, as well as collecting coins and guns.

