It might be scorchingly hot in many places around the country but the weather was significantly different at this year’s race to the clouds on Pikes Peak in Colorado Springs, CO. For the third time in four years, Robin Shute managed to walk away as the king of the mountain despite some of the worst conditions imaginable. He was so fast that he managed to win despite having to lighten up on the throttle when visibility all but went to zero.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO