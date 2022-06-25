ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Lions rookie safety Kerby Joseph ahead of curve, still has to earn snaps in secondary

Detroit News
 3 days ago

Allen Park — As training camp approaches, Tracy Walker and DeShon Elliott are in line to be the two starting safeties for the Lions in 2022, but that doesn't mean guys like rookie Kerby Joseph can't carve out a role. In fact, safeties coach Brian Duker...

www.detroitnews.com

Cade Otton 'best option' for Buccaneers No. 1 tight end

Tampa Bay Buccaneers fourth-round rookie tight end Cade Otton is the "best option" to be the team's No. 1 tight end this season, writes Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com. Smith says the Buccaneers may not have a clear No. 1 tight end following Rob Gronkowski's retirement last week, but that "there is the potential for [Otton] to be the one tight end the Buccaneers keep on the field most often." The fourth-round pick hasn't practiced with the Buccaneers yet as he continues to recover from November ankle surgery, but Otton will be eight months removed from the procedure by the start of training camp. Shane Vereen of SiriusXM -- who covered Otton as a TV analyst in college and played with Tom Brady on the New England Patriots for four years -- expects Otton to be "one of the top rookie pass catchers" in 2022. "He is that good. He was a great college tight end," Vereen writes. "And I think he has the smarts to get on the same page in a Tom Brady offense. I think he’s going to surprise a lot of people.” Cameron Brate could wind up remaining second on the depth chart if Otton lives up to Smith and Vereen's expectations.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: Michigan Basketball Lands Major International Recruit

Juwan Howard has added a 13th and final scholarship player to Michigan's men's basketball roster. On Sunday, Lebanese forward Youssef Khayat committed to join the Wolverines. After narrowing down his finalists to also include Xavier, Wake Forest and DePaul, he revealed his choice to join the Big 10 program on The Field of 68.
ANN ARBOR, MI
On3.com

Global scout breaks down new Michigan commit Youssef Khayat: Strengths, weaknesses, Franz Wagner comparison, more

TheWolverine.com caught up with Global basketball scout Kuzey Kılıç, who was one of the first to discover and write about new Michigan Wolverines basketball 2022 commit Youssef Khayat back in 2020 when working for ID Prospects. Kılıç broke down Khayat's game, discussed the Franz Wagner comparison, his ceiling as a player, gave an outlook for what his role at Michigan might look like and more.
ANN ARBOR, MI
