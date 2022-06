After more than a month, ADA is still found in a flat trend, unable to break away. Despite several attempts from ADA to leave the current range, bulls and bears were unable to break away in any direction. With strong support at $0.45 and resistance at $0.55, Cardano’s price continues to move sideways with very little volatility in the past few days. For this reason, the price has remained close to half a dollar since May.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO