San Diego, CA

New North Coast Repertory Theatre Season Features Tony-Winner ‘Pippin,’ 2 World Premieres

By Editor
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 3 days ago
The 2018 production of “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum,” at North Coast Repertory Theatre. Photo by Aaron Rumley

North Coast Repertory Theatre launches its 41st season in the fall with several premieres, including two never-before-seen productions.

The seven-play series includes a Tony Award-winning musical, a poignant love story, a murder mystery, a humorous social commentary, a musical revue and an uproarious comedy.

“We believe that our upcoming season will appeal to both our loyal subscribers and a broad spectrum of theater lovers,” said Artistic Director David Ellenstein. “We genuinely can say there’s something for everyone.”

The world premiere of Annabella in July kicks off the Solana Beach theater’s season on Sept. 7. The comedic fantasy transforms a ski resort during the off-season into a strangely magical environment of self-discovery. Ellenstein directs the show, which continues through Oct. 2.

The remainder of the season includes:

  • San Diego’s premiere of Into the Breeches! by George Brant, a comedy set at a small American playhouse in 1942 as a group of women take on the challenge of staging the theater’s Shakespearean productions with most of the artists off at war. From Oct.19 – Nov. 13.
  • Blues in the Night, a 26-song revue, including favorites such as “Stompin’ at the Savoy,” “Nobody Knows You When You’re Down and Out” and “Wasted Life Blues.” From Jan. 11 – Feb. 5, 2023.
  • The Cherry Orchard, Anton Chekhov’s 1903 drama, with universal themes of societal upheaval, love, loss, grief, envy and ambition. Ellenstein directs. From March 1- 26, 2023.
  • Another world premiere, Murder on the Links, written and directed by Steven Dietz, who adapted Agatha Christie’s novel. Six actors take on the roles, including the famed Hercule Poirot. From April 19 – May 14, 2023.
  • The West Coast Premiere of Eleanor. Award-winner Kandis Chappell portrays former First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt. Ellenstein directs. From June 7 – July 2, 2023.
  • Pippin, the winner of five Tony Awards, closes the season. A troupe of traveling performers takes a young man on a journey. From July 19 – Aug. 13, 2023.

During the holidays, North Coast Rep reprises an audience favorite, 2 Pianos 4 Hands by Ted Dykstra and Richard Greenblatt. Jefferson McDonald and Matthew McGloin lead the musical comedic journey about their would-be careers as concert pianists while playing everything from Bach to Billy Joel. From Dec. 7, to Jan. 1, 2023.

Tickets for season shows start at $54 with discounts available.

