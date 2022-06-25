ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Ex-Liverpool midfielder could be on his way to Everton - report

By Tom Hancock
FourFourTwo
FourFourTwo
 3 days ago

Everton are reportedly interested in signing former Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum.

The Netherlands international joined PSG following the expiry of his contract at Anfield a year ago, but he has struggled to get going with the French champions.

He made just 21 starts for Mauricio Pochettino's side in Ligue 1 and the Champions League last term.

As such, according to 90min , the 31-year-old will be allowed to leave the Parc des Princes this summer - and Everton are said to be one of a number of Premier League clubs interested.

The Toffees - who secured top-flight safety with a dramatic comeback win against Crystal Palace in the penultimate game of 2022-23 - have yet to make any new additions this transfer window.

Wijnaldum ought to bolster Frank Lampard's midfield options at Goodison Park, but few players have ever featured for both Merseyide rivals.

In fact, no one has done so since 2002 - when Portuguese defender Abel Xavier, controversially, moved directly from Everton to Liverpool.

Others to have turned out in the colours of both clubs over the years include Peter Beardsley, Nick Barmby and Steve McMahon.

Leicester , Wolves and West Ham are also thought to be keen on Wijnaldum, who made 141 Premier League appearances for the Reds - and 38 in his one season at Newcastle .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mauricio Pochettino
Person
Frank Lampard
Person
Nick Barmby
Person
Steve Mcmahon
Person
Georginio Wijnaldum
Person
Abel Xavier
Person
Peter Beardsley
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Everton#French#The Champions League#Crystal Palace#Merseyide#Portuguese#West Ham
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
FourFourTwo

FourFourTwo

4
Followers
133
Post
157
Views
ABOUT

FourFourTwo is driven by access, insight, passion and humour. Through collaborating with the best players, the biggest brands and most talented journalists, FourFourTwo tells great football stories to fans and players alike.

 https://www.fourfourtwo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy