Ex-Liverpool midfielder could be on his way to Everton - report

Everton are reportedly interested in signing former Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum.

The Netherlands international joined PSG following the expiry of his contract at Anfield a year ago, but he has struggled to get going with the French champions.

He made just 21 starts for Mauricio Pochettino's side in Ligue 1 and the Champions League last term.

As such, according to 90min , the 31-year-old will be allowed to leave the Parc des Princes this summer - and Everton are said to be one of a number of Premier League clubs interested.

The Toffees - who secured top-flight safety with a dramatic comeback win against Crystal Palace in the penultimate game of 2022-23 - have yet to make any new additions this transfer window.

Wijnaldum ought to bolster Frank Lampard's midfield options at Goodison Park, but few players have ever featured for both Merseyide rivals.

In fact, no one has done so since 2002 - when Portuguese defender Abel Xavier, controversially, moved directly from Everton to Liverpool.

Others to have turned out in the colours of both clubs over the years include Peter Beardsley, Nick Barmby and Steve McMahon.

Leicester , Wolves and West Ham are also thought to be keen on Wijnaldum, who made 141 Premier League appearances for the Reds - and 38 in his one season at Newcastle .