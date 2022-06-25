Dougherty County considers $5.5 million in salary increases for employees

Dougherty County Administrator Michael McCoy File Photo

ALBANY — Dougherty County’s proposed Fiscal Year 2023 budget looks to increase by nearly $3 million over the current spending plan, and a pay raise for employees could add another $3 million to budget outlays.

County Administrator Michael McCoy will propose to the Dougherty County Commission on Monday a pay increase for all county workers. The county has about 650 full-time positions, but currently 132 of those are vacant.

The shortage of employees has had an impact, with the county hiring a private company to perform some of its mowing responsibilities at a cost of $300,000.

The county also has seen fuel costs increase by more than 50%. But other than employee compensation and fuel, the proposed $58.5 million general fund budget is “flat” compared to the current year budget of $55.8 million, McCoy said.

Most of the increase represents premium pay approved last year for police and Emergency Medical Services employees, which will be funded with federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars.

“It was definitely less than inflation,” he said of the increase. “So we will be recommending the implementation of our compensation and classification study.”

The pay increase, if approved, would be an added expenditure and would require an additional $3 million in spending that also would come from federal funds paid to the county for COVID-19 recovery. In 2019, the county raised its minimum wage from $7.35 to $10 an hour, and the new pay scale would get it closer to the figure of $15.

“It’s a tight labor market, and it’s very challenging to attract talent,” McCoy said. “By implementing the compensation and classification (plan), we hope to be more competitive with non-traditional businesses (such as fast-food and convenience stores) that we have not competed with in the past. Our wages have not kept up with market rate.”

In addition to a pay increase of at least 2.5 percent, the plan calls for a $1,000 recruitment and retention payment to each employee.

The 132 unfilled positions is a big driver of the need to increase compensation, the county administrator said.

“That’s why we have to improve our wages, because without employees we can’t provide services, and that’s the reason we exist,” McCoy said. “And we’ve had to farm out some services, like cutting grass in some areas.”

Going forward, the county will have to find a way to keep the increased salaries for first responders and all other employees funded once federal money is exhausted in a year or two.

“We’ll be challenged once the ARP money is gone,” McCoy said. “At some point, we will have to finance this additional cost.”

For the county’s special services fund, there also is a proposed increase from $8.1 million this year to $8.9 million for the budget year beginning July 1. That budget supports firefighting, provided by the city of Albany, and recreation in the unincorporated parts of the county.

“A lot of that is the escalator for fire services,” McCoy said. “It’s in the contract that the amount goes up by the CPI (consumer price index).”