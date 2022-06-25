ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Couple sues Boston hospital after losing baby's body

By CBS Boston
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20nN1B_0gM6BHGq00

A Massachusetts couple whose prematurely born baby girl died less than two weeks after she was delivered has sued one of Boston's most prestigious hospitals for losing the infant's body, denying the parents the opportunity to hold a proper funeral and burial.

The lawsuit filed Thursday says that baby Everleigh's body was inadvertently thrown away by a Brigham and Women's Hospital employee along with soiled linens from the hospital's morgue.

Everleigh's parents, Alana Ross and Daniel McCarthy, "suffered severe emotional distress and anguish, and have suffered physical manifestations and harms as a result of the severe and profound emotional distress inflicted" upon them, according to the suit filed in Suffolk Superior Court.

"It was traumatic enough to lose their daughter, but it was like losing her all over again when she was literally thrown away," the couple's attorney, Greg Henning, said Friday. "They lost her twice."

The hospital, parent company Mass General Brigham, as well as more than a dozen employees are named as defendants. The suit claims breach of contract, negligence, intentional infliction of emotional distress; and wrongful interference with human remains. The couple, who live in Sharon, is seeking more than $1.3 million in damages, according to court documents.

The lawsuit alleges that Brigham and Women's was aware of the "problems with management and conditions" at the morgue even before Everleigh went missing.

Dr. Sunil Eappen, the hospital's chief medical officer, said in a statement that while he cannot comment on the specifics of the case, he sympathizes with the family.

"We continue to express our deepest sympathies and most sincere apologies to the Ross and McCarthy family for their loss and the heartbreaking circumstances surrounding it," he said. "As with any instance in which there is a concern raised related to our standard of care or practice, we readily and transparently shared the details with the patient's family."

McCarthy, 37, and Ross, 36, who have been in a committed relationship for years and were engaged in 2019, were "thrilled" when they found out on Feb. 20, 2020, that Ross was pregnant after multiple attempts to have a child, Henning said.

Everleigh was delivered prematurely on July 25, 2020, weighing 2 pounds, 5 ounces (1 kg). She "suffered medical complications" and was transferred to intensive care.

Her parents held Everleigh for the first time on Aug. 1, read to her, maintained a constant vigil, and had her baptized before she died in her mother's arms on Aug. 6, 2020.

Her swaddled body was transferred to the hospital morgue to give Ross and McCarthy a few days to make funeral arrangements. But, according to the suit, a hospital employee placed the baby on a table that was "not the appropriate or the designated place for the delivery of infant remains to the morgue," because another worker was blocking the racks designed for children.

Apparently, no one knew the baby was missing until Aug. 10 when a funeral home representative arrived at the hospital to pick up the body. Everleigh could not be found.

Her parents contacted Boston police on Aug. 11, who investigated and determined, through video surveillance and employee interviews, that Everleigh was likely thrown away with soiled linens from the morgue on Aug. 7.

Police traced where the body might have ended up, and on two occasions police investigators as well as trash company workers sifted through mountains of medical debris often covered in blood and human waste to find Everleigh, to no avail.

McCarthy and Ross are faithful Catholics and wanted a proper funeral and burial for their daughter so they always had a place they could visit her, Henning said.

Now all they have is a box containing a few photos, baptismal water, handprints, footprints and a knit hat.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Family devastated after cat is lost at Logan Airport

BOSTON - For a military couple stationed in Germany 16 years ago, landing at Logan Airport last week was supposed to be a happy homecoming. "My four kids will come up for the Fourth of July and I'll see all the four grandkids. Two of them I haven't been able to meet because of COVID," explained Patty Sahli. But in the move back to be with family, one member - was literally lost. "Yeah, it's kind of a nightmare. It's a cat, we love her," Patty said, sadly. Lufthansa said that when unloading the flight Friday, "Rowdy" got out of her carrier. "At first we...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
City
Boston, MA
whdh.com

Family sues Boston police for wrongful death

BOSTON (WHDH) - A civil rights lawsuit was filed on behalf of the family of Shayne Stilphen for his wrongful death while in custody of the Boston Police Department. Stilphen suffered an overdose while in police custody in July 2019, which the family alleges was preventable and that the officers failed to provide Stilphen with life-saving medical care until it was too late.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Boy, 5, pulled from pond in Sandwich, Massachusetts

SANDWICH, Mass. — A 5-year-old boy was unresponsive when he was pulled from a pond in Sandwich, Massachusetts on Sunday, officials said. Police received a 911 call at 7 p.m. reporting the missing boy at Snake Pond Beach. The child was quickly found in the water, but was not breathing.
SANDWICH, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Police#Everleigh#Women S Hospital#Suffolk Superior Court#Mass General Brigham
CBS Boston

"It's no one's business": Woman explains experience of medically-necessary abortion

WORCESTER – The Supreme Court's decision on abortion rights brought an Ashburnham mother back to a difficult experience in 2018. "I lost a baby that I very much wanted," Amanda Loiselle told WBZ-TV. Loiselle found herself at UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester in need of an abortion. "At that point, I was at 19 weeks pregnant, but my baby had already passed away," she explained. "I needed a medically-necessary abortion or otherwise I would bleed out if I had just had the miscarriage." The procedure likely saved her life. That's why the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade was not only disheartening...
WORCESTER, MA
liveboston617.org

Disgraced Mass Firefighter/EMT-P Charged by Feds in Fentanyl Caper

Formerly licensed Massachusetts paramedic and Malden Firefighter Candice Mangan, 41, of Medford, has recently been charged with the tampering of liquid fentanyl vials while working at a private ambulance company. The charging document states that during the time period of March 2020 to early October 2020, Mangan was employed as...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS Boston

Father of missing New Hampshire girl Harmony Montgomery indicted on gun charges

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The father of missing New Hampshire girl Harmony Montgomery has been indicted on several gun charges that are not directly related to her disappearance.  Adam Montgomery faces charges including counts of armed career criminal, felon in possession of a firearm, theft by unauthorized taking, and receiving stolen property. The indictments relate to Montgomery allegedly stealing a rifle and shotgun in 2019. The charges were first revealed in April.In January, Montgomery was previously charged with second-degree assault, accused of giving his daughter Harmony a black eye.Eight-year-old Harmony was last seen in 2019, but her disappearance was not reported for more than two years. Investigators have been searching for her ever since.Investigators recently were at a Manchester, N.H. home where Harmony's father and his estranged wife previously lived. Police were seen removing a variety of evidence, including a refrigerator, but they have not yet said what, if anything, was found.A $150,000 reward is now being offered in the case.
MANCHESTER, NH
CBS Boston

Winchester man ready to ride Pan Mass Challenge for wife fighting rare cancer

WINCHESTER -- David Morse of Winchester is ready to ride the Pan-Mass Challenge with his wife on his mind and in his heart.Not long after the pandemic started in 2020, David's wife Sue noticed something wrong with her tongue."It came out of nowhere," Sue told WBZ-TV."She looked in the mirror one day and couldn't stick her tongue out straight," David elaborated. "And asked me if I could stick my tongue out straight and I said yeah I can."With the world at a standstill, the couple used telehealth to contact doctors and then an in-person visit followed.And with the love of...
WINCHESTER, MA
CBS Boston

Worcester State Rep. accepts plea deal in drunk driving arrest

BOSTON – A state lawmaker from Worcester accused of driving drunk with a blood alcohol level four times the legal limit has accepted a plea deal. State Rep. David LeBoeuf will lose his license for 45 days and will be forced to pay $600 in fines.LeBoeuf was arrested in April. State Police troopers said his SUV "appeared to be disabled and smoking" near the Adams MBTA station on the Burgin Parkway in Quincy.Police say they found nine empty nips and two cans of wine in his vehicle. His vehicle was also missing a front tire. LeBoeuf apologized and said he would get treatment. 
WORCESTER, MA
nbcboston.com

Fire Burns 2 Buildings in Mattapan

A fire that erupted in a three-floor home in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood Monday has spread to another building, officials said. The Boston Fire Department was called to the heavy fire about 1:15 p.m. Video and images from the scene showed several fire trucks on Wales Street, some with their ladders...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Massachusetts police stepping up efforts to crack down on illegal fireworks

BROCKTON – Police in Massachusetts are continuing their efforts to reduce the use of illegal fireworks during the summer season.State Police Col. Christopher Mason and Brockton acting police chief Brenda Perez spoke during a Tuesday event about efforts to curtail what has become an ongoing issue in many Massachusetts communities."When I first became the colonel and first became aware of the fireworks interdiction efforts that we did, to be candid with you I didn't appreciate what those interdiction efforts were doing and what impact they had," Mason said. "I quickly heard from the communities that were impacted, predominantly urban communities....
BROCKTON, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
59K+
Followers
25K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy