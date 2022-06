MAHONING TWP. — A 90-year-old Danville woman is in critical condition after losing control of her car in the Woodbine Lane Geisinger parking garage Monday afternoon. According to The Press Enterprise, police said Edith Barnhart struck two vehicles and the garage wall. Police said that Barnhart was taken to the Geisinger emergency room for treatment. No one else was injured. (Deanna Force)

DANVILLE, PA ・ 10 HOURS AGO