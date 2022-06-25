ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leesburg, FL

Occupants of vehicle rescued after overturning in pond in Leesburg

By Staff Report
leesburg-news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOccupants of a vehicle were rescued after overturning in a...

www.leesburg-news.com

Comments / 0

villages-news.com

Member of Kling Towing family calls for ‘personal’ tow truck after rear-end collision

A member of the Kling Towing family called for his “personal” tow truck after causing a rear-end collision. Ryan Scott Kling, 31, of Weirsdale, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence following the crash Friday night in Eustis in which his white SUV rear-ended a red Chevy passenger car driven by a man traveling with his 6-year-old daughter, according to an arrest report from the Eustis Police Department. They were not injured.
EUSTIS, FL
WFLA

1 dead after vehicle hits pole in Lakeland

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are investigating a crash that left one person dead in Lakeland early Tuesday morning. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said a vehicle struck a utility pole in the 3200 block of Main Street East, which is in the area of the Shady Oaks Mobile Home Park. One person died. It’s […]
LAKELAND, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Crystal River man arrested for shooting his home remodeler in the feet

A Crystal River man was arrested under allegations he shot his home remodeler in the feet after he was asked to pay for the work. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office authorities jailed 61-year-old John David Green the night of Sunday, June 26, on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Green’s arrest affidavit, obtained Tuesday.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
villages-news.com

‘Traumatized’ woman injured in attack by man who trashed apartment in Lady Lake

A “traumatized” woman suffered injuries in an attack by a man who trashed an apartment in Lady Lake. Officers were called this past Thursday to the Cove Apartments on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 after the woman’s mother became concerned when her daughter did not show up for work, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The mother could not reach her daughter on her cell phone and the daughter did not answer the door of her apartment, so the mother called the phone of her daughter’s boyfriend, 29-year-old Kenly Nicolas. The daughter answered Nicolas’ phone and told her mother she would be coming out of the apartment. Police were on the scene when the daughter came out, and she was “very shaken up, upset, scared” and got into her mother’s vehicle. The woman was “traumatized and fearful,” the report said.
LADY LAKE, FL
ocala-news.com

Silver Springs man without valid license jailed after being caught driving stolen truck

A 21-year-old Silver Springs man without a valid driver’s license was arrested after he was spotted driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen. On Saturday, June 25, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a maroon Dodge pickup truck that was traveling near the 7000 block of E Highway 326. The deputy conducted a computer search of the vehicle’s license plate and discovered that it had been reported stolen out of Marion County.
SILVER SPRINGS, FL
villages-news.com

Wildwood man apprehended with marijuana cigars hidden in shoe

A Wildwood man was apprehended with marijuana cigars hidden in a shoe in his vehicle. Jaquan Baker James, 26, was driving a gray Honda four-door vehicle shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday when he was pulled over for having an expired decal on his license plate while driving near the intersection of Interstate 75 and State Road 48 in Bushnell, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. When a deputy approached the vehicle during a traffic stop, the “odor of marijuana” was detected.
WILDWOOD, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

16-year-old killed in deadly motorcycle crash, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after a 16-year-old was killed in a motorcycle crash Friday night. The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. in Volusia County. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The motorcyclist was traveling southbound on...
villages-news.com

Village of Valle Verde resident suspected in multiple area burglaries

A Village of Valle Verde resident suspected in multiple area burglaries was arrested after he was tracked by local law enforcement. Tyler Fayconsolo, 23, of 156 Palermo Place, was arrested early Saturday morning along with 18-year-old Terence Freeman Jr. of Leesburg on charges of burglary and prowling. The pair had been suspected of burglaries in Marion County and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office had placed a tracker on their red 2004 Chrysler Sebring. Marion County deputies were working along with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office when the vehicle was tracked to the Clermont area where Fayconsolo and Freeman attempted to burglarize vehicles.
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Man with disabled vet license plate jailed in road rage incident in The Villages

A man with a disabled veteran license plate was jailed in a road rage incident in The Villages. Nicholas Webster Taylor, 37, who lives at the Lake-Sumter Apartment Homes on County Road, 466, was arrested Friday night on charges of battery following an alleged attack on a 70-year-old man driving a gray transit van in the vicinity of Morse Boulevard and San Marino Drive, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Man who regularly preaches at police station arrested in damage to lampposts

A man with a criminal history who regularly preaches at a police substation in Wildwood has been arrested after allegedly damaging lampposts. Glenn Ladale Thompson, 44, of Wildwood, was booked Friday at the Sumter County Detention Center on a charge of criminal mischief. Bond was set at $2,000. Officers discovered...
WILDWOOD, FL
villages-news.com

Villager in golf cart arrested on DUI charge after drinking beer at Sonny’s

A Villager in a golf cart was arrested on a drunk driving charge after drinking beer at Sonny’s BBQ at Lake Sumter Landing. Roger Edmond Gagne, 72, who lives at 811 Orchid St. on the Historic Side of The Villages, was driving a red Yamaha golf cart when he was called Friday evening to La Grande Boulevard and La Plaza Parkway, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Gagne had been called to the scene to pick up an acquaintance involved in an unrelated accident.
LADY LAKE, FL
WCJB

Levy County hit and run accident leaves one woman dead

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida highway patrol troopers are looking for the driver of a truck that hit and killed a Morriston woman Friday night. The 47-year-old woman was walking a white bike along county road 3-37 in Levy County when she was hit. She was pronounced dead at the...
LEVY COUNTY, FL

