Big game in Ohio begins and ends with deer. Hence, what affects the state’s whitetails matters big time among hunters. When, during the 2020-21 season, two free-ranging deer taken in the area around Killdeer Plains Wildlife Area in southern Wyandot County were discovered to be infected with chronic wasting disease (CWD), there was some hope the outbreak could be contained.

OHIO STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO