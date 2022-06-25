ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Mistrial in Murder Case Against Baltimore's 'Wheelie Queen'

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (AP) — A hung jury has resulted in the mistrial of a Baltimore woman known as the “Wheelie Queen” who was accused of fatally stabbing her girlfriend. News outlets...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 2

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore's Central Booking briefly goes on lockdown over cardboard gun

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Central Booking in downtown Baltimore was placed briefly on lockdown after an inmate was found with a fake gun made of cardboard, according to Maryland's Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services. "The Department mobilized its Special Operations, K9, Intelligence, and Contraband Interdiction teams, highly trained...
BALTIMORE, MD
kdhx.org

‘We Own This City’ details Baltimore’s Gun Trace Task Force’s criminal behavior

Fans of “The Wire” know the hard-hitting, confrontational social critiques delivered by its creators, George Pelecanos and David Simon. They’ve lost none of their gritty, scathing indictment of dysfunctional communities as proved by the six episode series, “We Own This City.” Based on real events, to our shocking dismay, sequences immerse us in Baltimore’s Gun Trace Task Force.
BALTIMORE, MD
US News and World Report

Maryland's Highest Court Reinstates Murder Conviction

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland's highest court has reinstated the murder conviction of a man who helped kill two Montgomery County high school students. The Maryland Court of Appeals issued its ruling on Monday in the case of Rony Galicia, of Boyds, Maryland. The ruling reverses an opinion from...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Murder Conviction Reinstated For Maryland Man Accused Of Killing High Schoolers

The Maryland Court of Appeals has reinstated a murder conviction for a man who helped kill two high school students, authorities say. Rony Galicia, 30, of Boyds, was involved in the murder of Shadj Ali Najjar, 17, and Artem Ziberoy, 18, the night before their graduation from Northwest High in June 2017, according to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office.
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
foxbaltimore.com

Surveillance released after three shot in Fells Point

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department has released surveillance pictures from one of two shootings that injured three people in Fells Point over the weekend. Officers were called to the 1600 block of Thames Street around 12:30 a.m. Sunday after reports of a shooting. There, officers found a...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Gunman Kills BF Arguing With GF In Baltimore County: Police

A 32-year-old man is dead and his girlfriend suffered a gunshot wound after being assaulted following a domestic dispute in Maryland, authorities announced. Andrew Bowers was shot and killed by 21-year-old William Reckline, of Glen Burnie, who also shot Bowers’ girlfriend amid an ongoing domestic dispute over the weekend, officials said.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Mistrial#Wheelie#12 O Clock Boys#Hung Jury#Violent Crime
Daily Voice

Baltimore Man Charged With Attempted Murder In April Shooting

A Baltimore man has been charged with attempted first-degree murder after injuring a man in a shooting last April, authorities say. Ryshawn Ellison, 23, was arrested on June 9 after an investigation connected him to the shooting of a 23-year-old victim on the 500 block of North Glover Street on April 29, according to Baltimore Police.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

18 people shot, 3 killed over weekend in Baltimore; Harrison responds

More than a dozen weekend shooting incidents are now under investigation in Baltimore, including three homicides. Baltimore police Commissioner Michael Harrison on Monday talked about the weekend crime. Two people were shot and killed Sunday in a triple shooting in northeast Baltimore. Detectives were back at the scene Monday at...
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Maryland Reinstates Murder Conviction For Boyds Man Who Helped Kill Two Northwest High School Students

On Monday the Maryland Court of Appeals handed down its opinion in the case of Rony Galicia, 30, of Boyds, MD. Galicia was convicted in November 2018 of murdering two Northwest High School students in Montgomery Village on June 5, 2017. That conviction was overturned in January 2021 and remanded to Montgomery County Circuit Court. This now reinstates Galicia’s convictions on two counts of first-degree premeditated murder, two counts of first-degree felony murder, conspiracy to commit murder, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and armed robbery.
BOYDS, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

Violent Crimes Detectives Investigate Saturday Night Double Shooting In Reisterstown, Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people near a major intersection in Reisterstown, Maryland, on Saturday, according to authorities. Officers were sent to investigate a report of a shooting in the unit block of Westminster Pike around 10:45 p.m., police said. Once there, they found two gunshot victims. The shooter or shooters had fled before officers arrived at the scene of the crime, police said. Ambulances took the gunshot victims to a local hospital, according to authorities. Their conditions were unknown at the time of transportation, police said. Detectives from the Baltimore County Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit are investigating the shooting,
REISTERSTOWN, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man, 24, Killed In Northeast Baltimore Shooting, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 24-year-old man has died of his injuries after he was shot Monday night in Northeast Baltimore, authorities said. Patrol officers called to a shooting in the 2600 block of Robb Street shortly before 11 p.m. found Makeon Hines shot multiple times, Baltimore Police said. Hines was taken to a hospital but did not survive. No information about a possible suspect or motive was released. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Baltimore Defense Attorney Sentenced For Laundering $1M Through Clients Drug Proceeds

A Baltimore defense attorney was sentenced to federal prison after laundering more than $1 million through drug proceeds from clients, announced authorities. Kenneth Wendell Ravenell, 63, was sentenced to 57 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release for conspiracy to commit money laundering conspiracy charge after being convicted on Dec. 28, 2021, according to the Department of Justice.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man, 61, Charged In Windsor Mill Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 61-year-old man has been charged in the shooting of a man in Windsor Mill over the weekend, police said. William Mints, of Catonsville, is charged with first-degree assault in the shooting. Officers responded around noon Saturday to the 7500 block of Windsor Mill Road for a shooting. There, they found Mints and a man in his twenties who had been shot, police said. The man was hospitalized with a non-life-threatening injury. Police said Mints suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene. The circumstances of the shooting are unclear. Mint is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center without bond.
CATONSVILLE, MD
Daily Voice

Police Seek IDs For Persons Of Interest In Baltimore Shooting

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying persons of interest in a connection to a Baltimore shooting, authorities say. Surveillance images have been released of a vehicle and the persons of interest for the shooting that occurred in the 1600 block of Aliceanna Street, around 2:19 a.m., Sunday, June 26, according to Baltimore Police.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Corrections Facility Shuts Down Over Piece Of Cardboard Resembling A Weapon

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center was temporarily locked down on Monday after authorities were alerted to a security threat, which turned out to be a piece of cardboard fashioned to resemble a weapon, corrections officials said. The center was locked down around noon over the potential security threat, Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correction Services spokesperson Mark Vernarelli said in an email. Correctional staff tasked with monitoring facility video and camera systems “saw what appeared to be a potential security risk at Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center.” The department investigated the threat using its special operations...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy