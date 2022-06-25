ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stihl AX6 hatchet review: an impressively sturdy tool for a reasonable price

By Matthew Jones
 3 days ago

Stihl AX6 hatchet: first impressions

Another traditional-looking hatchet, the Stihl AX6 hatchet has a carbon steel head forged in Italy fitted to a chunky ash handle. It has been hafted using a standard wooden wedge, secured with an additional metal ring. The wedge was slightly off center on our test sample, though the head itself was solid, with no wiggle.

The head weighs 600g or about 1lb 5oz. It has a large, squared-off poll or butt for hammering, and a tapering wedge-shaped bit that is a versatile shape for varied cutting and chopping tasks (see our best camping axes buying guide if you need to brush up on your axing jargon). The cutting edge came sharp from the factory and the steel is of good quality. The rest of the head is painted safety orange for visibility, which also offers some protection from corrosion.

Specifications

• RRP: $33 (US) / £26.75 (UK)
• Weight: 855g / 1lb 14oz
• Blade length: 11cm / 4.25in
• Overall length: 40cm / 15.5in
• Head: Forged carbon steel
• Handle: Ash
• Head guard: None

The handle is made from straight-grained ash, and our test sample had nice grain orientation. It’s about an inch longer than other hatchets in its class (such as the Husqvarna and the Adler 1919 Rheinland ), which adds power but also a bit more bulk – though interestingly the overall weight matches the shorter Husqvarna hatchet, which has the same head weight. Both are hafted with ash handles too, so the weight difference is down to the fact that the Stihl’s handle is slimmer and better sculpted.

The lower section of the handle is painted safety orange for visibility, and the whole handle has been varnished. This improves weather resistance at the slight detriment of grip, since it obviously prevents the wood from absorbing palm sweat and moisture. On the other hand, it would be easy enough to sand and refinish the handle with boiled linseed oil if you prefer a more natural look and feel. There’s no lanyard hole, but again it would be easy to drill one.

The handle comes varnished, which is great for protection against the elements but does have an effect on the grip (Image credit: Matthew Jones)

The profile of the handle is very traditional, with large shoulders for added strength and heft, and a pronounced palm swell at the butt end for a secure and comfortable grip.

As a budget hatchet, this tool is supplied without a mask or guard – just a rubber edge protector primarily intended for safety in transit. We’d advise buying or making a leather head guard if you’re going to carry this in a bag or pack.

Stihl AX6 hatchet: in the field

The carbon steel head is hefted to the chunky ash handle using a standard wooden peg and and additional metal ring (Image credit: Matthew Jones)

We liked this little hatchet a lot, and on camp it proved a versatile tool. It has plenty of head weight to split small logs and chop kindling easily (see also: How to chop firewood ). The cutting edge has plenty of belly for good penetration. The handle is comfortable to use despite its varnished finish.

This hatchet also outperformed most of its comparable rivals like the Husqvarna hatchet and the Adler 1919 Rheinland hatchet for trimming or snedding twigs from branches. That’s because the ash handle is about an inch longer than those models, which gives greater leverage and power whilst still being short enough for easy one-handed use.

The steel is of impressive quality for the budget price (Image credit: Matthew Jones)

It has the familiar head cutaway that defines the modern hatchet, and this means you can choke up on the head for finer work, say if you wanted to carve or whittle some wood. The shoulders are perhaps a bit too thick to be comfortable for smaller hands, but it would be easy enough to thin it down with a rasp and a few sanding sheets if desired.

The steel seems to be of good quality, particularly given the bargain price. It kept its edge well without chipping or rolling yet also sharpens easily. In fact, when it comes to value, we think the AX6 is pretty tough to beat. You get plenty of bang for your buck here.

