When Grace DeWitt recalled the robbery of her daughter's and nieces' lemonade stand on Norpoint Way, she said it was like something from a movie. "We had a customer right behind him, and we're all just kind of in shock," she told The News Tribune on Monday afternoon. "We all just couldn't believe he did it because he, like, did it with a smile on his face."

PIERCE COUNTY, WA ・ 7 HOURS AGO