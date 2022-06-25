ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lil Wayne To Perform Live At The 2022 BET Awards

lilwaynehq.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLil Wayne has been added as a late addition to the list of live performers...

www.lilwaynehq.com

Comments / 0

 

HipHopDX.com

Queen Latifah Addresses Lil Nas X's Frustrations Over BET Awards Snub

Hollywood, CA – BET rolled out the nominations for its 2022 BET Awards earlier this week, which found Doja Cat and Drake leading the pack. But Lil Nas X — who released his debut album MONTERO and a controversial video for “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” in 2021 — didn’t receive a single nod.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Here Are the Winners of the 2022 BET Awards

On Sunday, the winners for the 2022 BET Awards were unveiled during a broadcast from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles with host Taraji P. Henson. Doja Cat led the nominees with six nods, Drake and Ari Lennox both scored four nominations each, and an extensive list of artists garnered three nods, including Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Baby, Future, Baby Keem, Silk Sonic, Chlöe, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan, Mary J. Blige, and Tems.
LOS ANGELES, CA
defpen

Megan Thee Stallion Debuts The ‘Plan B’ Video

Megan The Stallion may have the biggest hit of the summer with “Plan B.” First, she created a buzz when she teased the record at Coachella. Then, she dropped the record and garnered rave reviews. More recently, she brought “Plan B” to the 2022 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada. Now, she’s prepared to complete he run by releasing the highly-anticipated “Plan B” video.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Miami Dances To Diddy's "Gotta Move On" Collab With Bryson Tiller For TikTok

Yung Miami and Diddy officially confirmed that they are dating (although still simultaneously enjoying their single status) on the first episode of the City Girls' Caresha Please podcast, and not long after that, the New York native revealed that he's moving on from the past – specifically his relationship with Cassie, according to rumours – on his latest collaboration with Bryson Tiller.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

Megan Thee Stallion, Halsey, Nicki Minaj Tapped for 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival

Click here to read the full article. Megan Thee Stallion, Halsey, Nicki Minaj, and Avril Lavigne have been tapped as performers for the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival, set to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sept. 23 and 24. Additional main stage performers include Morgan Wallen, Lionel Richie, Black Eyed Peas, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Sam Smith, The Black Keys, LL Cool J, and Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, among others. Tickets for the Ryan Seacrest-hosted festival will be available via AXS from Friday, June 17. On the final day of the weekend event, a slate of performers will...
LAS VEGAS, NV
hotnewhiphop.com

Suge Knight Intimidated 50 Cent On Set Of "In Da Club" Video Shoot, Says D12's Bizarre

Those Suge Knight stories are Hip Hop moments that have gone down in history. From stories about threats, shaking up label heads, or extracting fear in the hearts of industry executives and artists alike, Knight's reputation as a hitmaker and industry gangster is unmatched. D12's Bizarre has plenty of moments to share from his time as a Rap star at the height of his career, and during his chat with Math Hoffa, he detailed a story involving 50 Cent, Knight, and Eminem.
HIP HOP
Talking With Tami

Party Pics: Keith Sweat & Lisa Wu’s Son Justin Showcases New Film

I had such a lovely time at Justin Sweat’s viewing party for his new film, “The Stepmother” that’s streaming now on Tubi! If you’re not familiar with who Justin is, he is the son of R&B Crooner Keith Sweat and my dear friend Lisa Wu, who you guys affectionally loved from the hit realty show, The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 1 & 2.
MOVIES
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 5 “University Blue” Expected For March 4th, 2023 Release

Ever since the release of the Air Jordan 1 “University Blue,” sneaker culture has been trapped in an inescapable chokehold, as the UNC signature subsequently became one of the Nike umbrella’s most desirable pantones. Even after two years, the color still holds quite a bit of influence, and it’ll continue to do so as it appears on this 2023 bound Air Jordan 5.
APPAREL
