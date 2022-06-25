Lil Wayne To Perform Live At The 2022 BET Awards

Hollywood, CA – BET rolled out the nominations for its 2022 BET Awards earlier this week, which found Doja Cat and Drake leading the pack. But Lil Nas X — who released his debut album MONTERO and a controversial video for “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” in 2021 — didn’t receive a single nod.
On Sunday, the winners for the 2022 BET Awards were unveiled during a broadcast from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles with host Taraji P. Henson. Doja Cat led the nominees with six nods, Drake and Ari Lennox both scored four nominations each, and an extensive list of artists garnered three nods, including Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Baby, Future, Baby Keem, Silk Sonic, Chlöe, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan, Mary J. Blige, and Tems.
Bora Bora – Snoop Dogg and his wife, Shante Broadus, are still going strong more than two decades after tying the knot. The couple celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary during a vacation — the rapper’s first in 30 years, apparently — in the tropical South Pacific island of Bora Bora on Tuesday (June 14).
Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa was surely in for a treat as the fearless Gabrielle Union posed poolside exclusively for husband Dwyane Wade on June 1, 2022. What better way to welcome in the glorious month of June? Beautifully so, the photo highlights Union's waist-length braids falling down her torso.
Megan The Stallion may have the biggest hit of the summer with “Plan B.” First, she created a buzz when she teased the record at Coachella. Then, she dropped the record and garnered rave reviews. More recently, she brought “Plan B” to the 2022 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada. Now, she’s prepared to complete he run by releasing the highly-anticipated “Plan B” video.
Snoop Dogg has canceled all of his upcoming tour dates that had been scheduled outside of the United States for the remainder of 2022. The Gin And Juice rapper made the announcement, with 'regrets', on his Instagram page on Sunday, but made sure to clarify that his shows in the U.S. are still on.
Chris Brown is set to release his new album Breezy on Friday (June 24) followed by a co-headlining tour with Lil Baby starting in July. During a recent interview with Big Boy, the singer explained how he still gets nervous about performing despite the amount of experience he’s had on stage over the years.
Yung Miami and Diddy officially confirmed that they are dating (although still simultaneously enjoying their single status) on the first episode of the City Girls' Caresha Please podcast, and not long after that, the New York native revealed that he's moving on from the past – specifically his relationship with Cassie, according to rumours – on his latest collaboration with Bryson Tiller.
Click here to read the full article. Megan Thee Stallion, Halsey, Nicki Minaj, and Avril Lavigne have been tapped as performers for the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival, set to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sept. 23 and 24.
Additional main stage performers include Morgan Wallen, Lionel Richie, Black Eyed Peas, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Sam Smith, The Black Keys, LL Cool J, and Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, among others.
Tickets for the Ryan Seacrest-hosted festival will be available via AXS from Friday, June 17.
On the final day of the weekend event, a slate of performers will...
Those Suge Knight stories are Hip Hop moments that have gone down in history. From stories about threats, shaking up label heads, or extracting fear in the hearts of industry executives and artists alike, Knight's reputation as a hitmaker and industry gangster is unmatched. D12's Bizarre has plenty of moments to share from his time as a Rap star at the height of his career, and during his chat with Math Hoffa, he detailed a story involving 50 Cent, Knight, and Eminem.
I had such a lovely time at Justin Sweat’s viewing party for his new film, “The Stepmother” that’s streaming now on Tubi! If you’re not familiar with who Justin is, he is the son of R&B Crooner Keith Sweat and my dear friend Lisa Wu, who you guys affectionally loved from the hit realty show, The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 1 & 2.
Ever since the release of the Air Jordan 1 “University Blue,” sneaker culture has been trapped in an inescapable chokehold, as the UNC signature subsequently became one of the Nike umbrella’s most desirable pantones. Even after two years, the color still holds quite a bit of influence, and it’ll continue to do so as it appears on this 2023 bound Air Jordan 5.
Hip Hop fans are famous for their dogmatic views on the best albums of all time. Some just can’t be disputed — Nas’ Illmatic, Dr. Dre’s The Chronic, Public Enemy’s It Takes A Nation of Millions … To Hold Us Back and 2Pac’s All Eyez On Me are generally agreed upon by Hip Hop purists as G.O.A.T. albums.
The pandemic caused many designers to pivot from runway shows to video formats (with mostly lackluster results), but most of them have since switched back to showing IRL. Not Casey Cadwallader, whose experimental fashion films at Mugler have been some of the most talked-about on social media. And he's not...
After defending himself against T-Pain's "cap" reaction to his last VladTV clip, another Yung Joc moment from his lengthy interview has gone viral. Joc has been dropping off tales pulled from memorable career moments, and in one story, he claimed that at Diddy's request, Cassie shaved her head after he told her to do it while out at a club. Diddy and Cassie dated for 11 years before calling it quits and within months, she had moved on to her now-husband Alex Fine.
As Megan Thee Stallion starts to slowly pivot into acting, the “WAP” lyricist will make a brief cameo in Season 2 of the STARZ drama P-Valley, which follows the employees at a fiction strip club called The Pynk. Per E!, fans who were paying close attention may have...
