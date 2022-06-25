ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“They got their way”: Last abortion clinic in ND moving across state lines

MSNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the many states where abortion will soon be illegal is North Dakota. For...

www.msnbc.com

MSNBC

What Post-Roe Activism Looks Like in Mississippi

Mississippi, in many ways, is at the center of today’s anti-abortion movement. Not only did the case that overturned Roe v. Wade center around a Mississippi law, but the state is one of 13 with so-called “trigger laws” that took effect after the SCOTUS ruling. Women’s rights advocates like Michelle Colón are helping women get legal access to reproductive care in Mississippi while they still can, and she joins Mehdi to talk about her work and what it looks like going forward.June 28, 2022.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
MSNBC

Michigan AG: Midterm election voter turnout ‘literally a matter of life or death’ for Michigan women

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss her state’s “1931 law” that criminalizes abortions with “no exceptions,” and the fight to pass a ballot proposal that would codify Roe protections into the Michigan Constitution. “If they come out to vote, they will vote in favor of this ballot proposal,” says Nessel. “Failing to reelect our Governor and failing to put this ballot proposal onto the books is literally a matter of life or death for women all around the state of Michigan.”June 27, 2022.
MICHIGAN STATE
MSNBC

What a law from 1931 could mean for Michigan

Michigan AG Dana Nessel joins Morning Joe discusses a 1931 state law criminalizing abortions that has been unenforceable since 1973 and the renewed discussion of the law following the overturning of Roe v. Wade. AG Nessel also discusses new abortion restrictions in Michigan.June 27, 2022.
MICHIGAN STATE
State
North Dakota State
MSNBC

NY Gov. Hochul on Roe reversal: "This is deeply personal"

"This was a fight of my mother's generation, my generation. I have a brand-new granddaughter. I did not think that it will be the fight in her generation" said New York Governor Kathy Hochul when she joined Jonathan Capehart to discuss the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade and a New York gun law.June 26, 2022.
POLITICS
MSNBC

Austin City Council member: TX criminalized abortion, but 'we do control our own police department'

Austin City Council member Jose “Chito” Vela and Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams join Andrea Mitchell to talk about governments on the local level fighting to protect access to abortion, explaining the legal options in their regions. “Texas law, sadly, has now criminalized abortion, but we do control our own police department,” says Vela. “We want the police focusing on sexual assaults and robberies, burglaries, those types of crimes. And any kind of legit abortion crime at the very, very bottom of the list.” June 27, 2022.
AUSTIN, TX

