Watch: Section 1: A short film from Dorktown

Last season, the Packers got at least nine sacks from both Rashan Gary and Preston Smith on the edge. But after them, backups Jonathan Garvin and Tipa Galeai combined for just 2.5 sacks all season. GM Brian Gutekunst did select South Carolina's Kingsley Enagbare in the fifth round of this year's NFL Draft. Enagbare finished last season with 16 QB hits (leading the Power Five) and also finished third in the Power Five in pass-rush win-rate. He has talent but will experience a learning curve as a rookie. With not a lot of years remaining in the Aaron Rodgers era, the team needs to make "win-now" moves. Adding a veteran edge-rusher like Carlos Dunlap would give Green Bay a really solid, deep trio of edge-rushers.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 8 HOURS AGO