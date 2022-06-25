ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Section 1: A short film from Dorktown

Yardbarker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pittsburgh Steelers of the 1970s won four Super Bowls and fielded some of the greatest teams ever...

Yardbarker

Warren Sapp heard Colin Kaepernick's Raiders workout was a 'disaster'

Colin Kaepernick had his first formal visit with an NFL team in roughly five years when the Las Vegas Raiders hosted him for a workout last month, but he remains a free agent. There has been no indication that the Raiders plan to sign him, and one former member of the team thinks he knows why.
NFL
Yardbarker

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin shares strong remarks about Super Bowl XLV loss to Packers

It’s been over a decade since the Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers faced off in Super Bowl XLV (45). The saying “Championships Last Forever” is true for not only the winner, but the losers as well. Recently Pittsburgh Steelers head coach, Mike Tomlin sat down on The Pivot Podcast with Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder and Fred Taylor. They spoke about several topics in the episode; however one was the Super Bowl XLV loss to the Green Bay Packers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers' Connor Heyward named a 'surprise offseason standout'

The Pittsburgh Steelers generated some smiles throughout the NFL community when they selected Michigan State tight end/fullback Connor Heyward in the sixth round of this year's draft. Connor is the younger brother of current Pittsburgh defensive tackle Cam Heyward, and the hope from fans is that the two will share a roster beyond just the upcoming season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Watch: Angels, Mariners benches clear for brawl

The Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners had a lengthy brawl Sunday after Jesse Winker was hit by a pitch in the second inning. Winker took a few steps toward Angels pitcher Andrew Wantz on the mound before turning to march toward the Los Angeles dugout. After he broke free from the umpire who was holding him back, Winker continued his charge and both benches cleared for a brawl with both teams throwing punches.
ANAHEIM, CA
