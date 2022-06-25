ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laura Whitmore showcases her festival chic in a white floral print playsuit as she revels in the moment while intently watching Skunk Anansie perform at Glastonbury

By Kenzi Devine, Owen Tonks For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Laura Whitmore showcased her chic festival styles as she stepped out at Glastonbury Festival at Pilton's Worthy Farm on Saturday.

The Love Island host, 34, wore a white playsuit with a colourful floral pattern which she teamed with a pair of metallic silver cowgirl boots and a black fedora hat.

Broadcaster Laura was spotted loving every second of rock band Skunk Anansie's energetic performance as she watched from the side of the stage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dpJQ5_0gM4gkM000
Beauty: Laura Whitmore showed off her toned legs as she rocked a white floral-print bodysuit while enjoying performances at Glastonbury on Saturday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rnCm6_0gM4gkM000
Funky: The Love Island presenter looked incredible in the figure-hugging zip-up ensemble, which she teamed with a black wide-brim hat

With glitter decorating her cheekbones in true festival style, Laura placed a hand on her chest as she listened intently.

Completing her look, Laura had a multitude of wristbands stacked on her right arm, with a yellow scrunchie joining them.

She layered an array of gold necklaces too, with complementing gold rings and white nail polish matching her ensemble.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZZpOT_0gM4gkM000
Cowgirl: She added an element of glam with some silver cowboy boots as she vibed to the music
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JxHeU_0gM4gkM000
Rocking out: The stunner opted for a fun make-up look, accentuating her blue eyes with glittery eyeshadow and sporting some rhinestones under her eye
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tp6H4_0gM4gkM000
Ready to play: Laura Whitmore, 34, showcased her chic festival styles as she stepped out at Glastonbury Festival at Pilton's Worthy Farm on Saturday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cZQ2m_0gM4gkM000
Bringing it: Broadcaster Laura was spotted loving every second of rock band Skunk Anansie's energetic performance as she watched from the side of the stage
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Ern1_0gM4gkM000
Summer look: For the event, Laura sported a white, denim playsuit with a floral print detail and zip running through the centre
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T68Pk_0gM4gkM000
Energetic: Meanwhile, Skunk Anansie's lead singer Skin gave it her all as she took the the stage in a statement spiked inflatable headdress

The presenter's blonde locks were left to fall in a soft curl, as she added a black hat with a hot pink detail on top.

Opting for a red-pink lipstick combo, Laura sported a radiant makeup look - topped off by the glitter detail.

Meanwhile, Skunk Anansie's lead singer Skin gave it her all as she took the the stage in a statement spiked inflatable headdress.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LRvGs_0gM4gkM000
In style: The Love Island host wore a white playsuit with a colourful floral pattern which she teamed with a black fedora hat
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J72pA_0gM4gkM000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MBrqM_0gM4gkM000
Splash of colour: Laura's hat featured a brightly coloured design around just above the rim while she wore black eyeliner and pink lipstick
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BM0kN_0gM4gkM000
Catching the eye: She was seen standing with a friend who wore a multicoloured shirt and matching shorts as well as a pair of green rubber boots
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZPACW_0gM4gkM000
Yeehaw! Laura wore a pair of metallic silver cowgirl boots for her day out at the music and arts festival

She sported a bright neon green suit with a flared trouser and oversized blazer, layered over a mesh black top.

Skin added a dramatic makeup look with a glimmering green cat eye and nude lipstick.

Not one to hold back, the rocker stormed the stage - before stepping down off of the stage into the crowd.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UVtMa_0gM4gkM000
Bold: Her ensemble featured a neon blazer with CLIT ROCK printed on the back
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lRCzp_0gM4gkM000
Dramatic: Skin added a dramatic makeup look with a glimmering green cat eye and nude lipstick
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oYtRI_0gM4gkM000
Coming down: the rocker stormed the stage - before stepping down off of the stage into the crowd
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45cHbd_0gM4gkM000
Nice surprise: And the audience seemed more than pleased with the appearance from Skin
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WkyQC_0gM4gkM000
Pride of place: She took her place on a hay bale, as the crowd gathered around to get a glimpse
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bpjea_0gM4gkM000
Strike a pose: Laura was seen posing at the at the EE Recharge Tent at the festival in the South West of England
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZAZCr_0gM4gkM000

And after enjoying the show, Laura took to her Instagram Story to share some insights to her Glastonbury day as she went for a quick touch up.

Slightly more glamorous than most at the festival, Laura snapped a mirror picture from a beauty tent, as she had taken off her hat for a stylist to straighten her blonde locks.

The beauty seemed in high spirits for the touch up, pulling faces in the mirror before throwing up a peace sign.

And she wasn't the only famous face to gush over the music festival on her story, as Daisy Lowe also took to Instagram as she prepared for rock band Supergrass to take the stage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SD4Fs_0gM4gkM000
Glow up: Laura was seen having her make-up done in the beauty tent at the famous music event
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VqDJ5_0gM4gkM000
Taking it all in: And she wasn't the only famous face to gush over the music festival on her story, as Daisy Lowe also took to Instagram as she prepared for rock band Supergrass to take the stage

Posting snaps of the crowd from backstage, the model wrote 'Crowd getting ready for @supergrasshq @glastofest' as she waited for the band, which her step-dad Danny Goffey is the drummer for, to come on.

She also re-shared pal Annie Doble's story, which featured a selfie of Daisy and her friends at the festival.

Daisy's mum, Pearl, was also backstage to support husband Danny - as she shared a Story of two daughters Daisy and Betty Goffey sharing a sweet hug together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dsApy_0gM4gkM000
Supportive family: Daisy's mum, Pearl, was also backstage to support her drummer husband Danny Goffey - as she shared a Story of two daughters Daisy and Betty Goffey sharing a sweet hug together
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RJ9on_0gM4gkM000
Pals: Daisy also re-shared pal Annie Doble's story, which featured a selfie of Daisy and her friends at the festival

