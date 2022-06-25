Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova wins Eastbourne title

The Wimbledon Championships, the biggest fixture on the professional tennis calendar, is a tournament that is heavily embedded in tradition. Dating all the way back to 1877, one of the most distinctive features of the esteemed sporting competition is the very strict dress code imposed on the players who take part.It is a well-known fact that participants must wear all-white outfits when they walk onto the court. However, there’s more to the guidelines than simply wearing an ensemble that’s devoid of all colour.Players must be careful about the specific shade of white that they wear, as clothes that are...

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO