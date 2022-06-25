Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova wins Eastbourne title

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO WEDNESDAY. With Novak Djokovic, Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray scheduled to play on Centre Court, Day 3 at Wimbledon looks a lot like Day 1. All three players won their opening matches in the main stadium at the All England Club on Monday. Djokovic, a six-time champion who has won the last three Wimbledon men’s singles titles, will face Thanasi Kokkinakis. Raducanu will be next on Centre Court against Caroline Garcia, followed by two-time champion Murray versus John Isner. Other top names in action include Ons Jabeur, Maria Sakkari, Angelique Kerber, Carlos Alcaraz and Frances Tiafoe. In a match between two Ukrainian women whose lives have been disrupted by war, Lesia Tsurenko will face Anhelina Kalinina.
Comments / 1