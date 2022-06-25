ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova wins Eastbourne title

By Associated Press
ESPN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova tuned up for the upcoming Grand Slam tournament by overpowering Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 6-2 to win the Eastbourne title on Saturday. The 14th-seeded Kvitova earned her first grass-court title in four years -- and 29th trophy of her singles career overall...

www.espn.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Wimbledon: Most controversial outfits of all time, from Anne White to Venus Williams

Those who avidly follow the professional tennis circuit will be aware of the strict dress code imposed at the Wimbledon Championships, the biggest Grand Slam tournament of them all.The tournament – founded in 1877 – is steeped in tradition and requires participants to adhere to a number of guidelines in order to compete.However, that hasn’t stopped several players from breaking away from the dress code over the years, much to the conservative competition’s dismay.The guidelines, which were updated in 2014 with a 10-part “decree”, include ensuring that clothes are not off-white or cream, but strictly white.Furthermore, strips of colour that...
TENNIS
The Independent

Serena Williams’ blunt response about possibly being drawn against world number one

Serena Williams commented: “you can’t underestimate anyone or any match” when asked at a press conference on Saturday (25 June) how she would feel if she was drawn against the current World number one Iga Swiatek.The 23-time grand slam singles champion added: “every match is hard, and anyone could have been drawn to me”.Serena Williams is set to play against Harmony Tan tomorrow (28 June) at around 4:45 pm, for what will be her first tournament appearance since last year’s Wimbledon.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wimbledon#Birmingham#Grand Slam#Latvian#Czech#The All England Club
People

Wimbledon Match Stopped as British Player Jodie Burrage Rushes to Help Fainting Ball Boy

A match at Wimbledon was stopped when tennis player Jodie Burrage rushed to a ball boy who appeared to fall ill. According to the Associated Press, the British tennis star stopped her match against Lesia Tsurenko on Monday when a ball boy on the sidelines became unsteady on his feet. She rushed to the boy and handed him an energy drink and snacks.
TENNIS
The Associated Press

Spit, ‘disrespect’ arrive at Wimbledon as tennis turns ugly

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — This is not what one thinks of when pondering the supposedly genteel roots of tennis, and the purportedly proper atmosphere at dates-to-the-1800s Wimbledon, a country club sport being contested at a place officially called the All England Lawn Tennis Club: a player, Nick Kyrgios, capping a first-round victory Tuesday by spitting in the direction of a spectator he said was hassling him.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Former world No 1 Venus Williams is set to make a shock Wimbledon return as five-time winner submits last-minute wildcard request to pair up with Brit Jamie Murray in the mixed doubles

Venus Williams will make a shock Wimbledon return by teaming up with Jamie Murray in the mixed doubles. The 42-year-old, who has won the Wimbledon women’s singles title five times, women’s doubles title six times and was a mixed doubles finalist in 2006, has put in a last-minute request for a wildcard into the tournament draw.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Wimbledon: Why tennis players have to wear white at the tournament

The Wimbledon Championships, the biggest fixture on the professional tennis calendar, is a tournament that is heavily embedded in tradition. Dating all the way back to 1877, one of the most distinctive features of the esteemed sporting competition is the very strict dress code imposed on the players who take part.It is a well-known fact that participants must wear all-white outfits when they walk onto the court. However, there’s more to the guidelines than simply wearing an ensemble that’s devoid of all colour.Players must be careful about the specific shade of white that they wear, as clothes that are...
TENNIS
The Independent

What time is Serena Williams’ match today? Wimbledon schedule for Tuesday

Serena Williams makes her long-awaited grand slam return this afternoon as the seven-time Wimbledon champion takes on Harmony Tan on Centre Court today.It comes 12 months after Williams last played a singles match, which ended in tears when the 23-grand slam champion tore her hamstring in the opening round of last year’s Wimbledon.The 40-year-old Williams received a shock wildcard for the main draw after she made her return to the court alongside Ons Jabeur in the Eastbourne doubles last week.Williams received a kind opening draw against French wildcard Tan, who is ranked 115th in the world. “Every match is...
TENNIS
The Independent

Who is playing at Wimbledon today? Day 2 order of play including Serena Williams and Rafael Nadal

World No1 Iga Swiatek will open play on Centre Court this afternoon as the second day of action at Wimbledon gets underway, with Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams also in action today.Following defending women’s champion Ash Barty’s sudden retirement, the All England Club opted for Swiatek to take the traditional slot on the first Tuesday of play. The French Open champion is on a 35-match winning streak and takes on the qualifier Jana Fett.After that, Nadal will return to Wimbledon for the first time since 2019 as the Spaniard continues his remarkable season and quest for calendar grand slam....
TENNIS
The Independent

old - Wimbledon 2022 order of play: Day 1 schedule including Emma Raducanu, Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic

Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray are both in action on the opening day of Wimbledon tomorrow afternoon as the two stars of the British game highlight a packed schedule of matches in SW19. Raducanu and Murray both issued positive injury updates ahead of the tournament and are ready to go as the Championships return in front of full crowds and without Covid-19 restrictions. Raducanu will be making her Centre Court debut following her stunning US Open triumph last September and her breakthrough run to the fourth round at last year’s tournament, but she faces a tricky opponent and a...
TENNIS
golfmagic.com

Henrik Stenson still keen on LIV Golf despite threat to Ryder Cup captaincy

Ryder Cup Europe captain Henrik Stenson is reportedly still keen on playing in the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf series, according to a report in The Times. The paper states that Stenson, 46, is still mulling over the offer and “should he cross to the other side” it would result in him losing the captaincy.
GOLF
The Independent

Wimbledon first-day attendance low after officials predicted ‘record crowd’

Attendance on the first day of Wimbledon was markedly low despite people queueing at the gate overnight and organisers saying they expected a “record crowd”.Just over 36,600 people poured in to the All England Club in SW19 to watch sports stars including Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic and Emma Raducanu as the tournament returned at full capacity for the first time in three years.Organisers had expected 42,000 spectators daily – the maximum capacity – but many seats were left empty on Monday, even in Centre Court.It came as thousands of people queued overnight for on-the-day premium tickets.Several fans who had been...
TENNIS
The Associated Press

Wimbledon lookahead: Novak Djokovic back on Centre Court

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO WEDNESDAY. With Novak Djokovic, Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray scheduled to play on Centre Court, Day 3 at Wimbledon looks a lot like Day 1. All three players won their opening matches in the main stadium at the All England Club on Monday. Djokovic, a six-time champion who has won the last three Wimbledon men’s singles titles, will face Thanasi Kokkinakis. Raducanu will be next on Centre Court against Caroline Garcia, followed by two-time champion Murray versus John Isner. Other top names in action include Ons Jabeur, Maria Sakkari, Angelique Kerber, Carlos Alcaraz and Frances Tiafoe. In a match between two Ukrainian women whose lives have been disrupted by war, Lesia Tsurenko will face Anhelina Kalinina.
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy