ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

NHL Rumors: Barry Trotz turns down Jets, won’t coach this season

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Winnipeg came after me in terms of wanting me to be part of the organization and I was really impressed with their commitment to winning, their commitment with [Kevin Cheveldayoff] as (general) manager. I know [assistant GM Craig Heisinger] and other people there. I’ve got relatives that work for the Jets...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

Rangers Roundup: Jets take 2022 second round pick, and some prospect news

The New York Rangers officially will only have four picks going into the 2022 NHL Draft taking place on July 7th through the 8th in Montreal. Vince Mercogliano of USA Today confirmed that the Winnipeg Jets have decided to take the Rangers second round pick acquired in the Pavel Buchnevich trade to complete the terms of the Andrew Copp deal.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

Colorado Avalanche Damage Stanley Cup While Celebrating Championship Win

The Colorado Avalanche defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final to win their first championship since 2001. And the team was celebrating a little too hard as they damaged the Stanley Cup Trophy while on the ice. As the team was getting together for a group photo, Avalanche player Nicolas Aube-Kubel skated toward the team while he holding the trophy. He then hit a snag on the ice, leading him to fall and taking the Stanley Cup with him. It led to a noticeable dent on the bottom of the trophy.
DENVER, CO
NHL

Avalanche defenseman Johnson shares morning pictures with Stanley Cup

Veteran says he 'wasn't dreaming' after he woke up with trophy in his bed. The Stanley Cup woke up like this. "This," of course, means in a bed with Colorado Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson. Johnson shared some celebratory photos on Monday, the morning after the Avalanche defeated the Tampa Bay...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Torn quad for Brayden Point headlines long list of Tampa Bay Lightning injuries

A torn quad. A busted foot. MCL sprains. These are just a few of the many injuries the Tampa Bay Lightning battled through in search of a Stanley Cup three-peat. “What they put themselves through, it’s mind-boggling,” said Bolts bench boss Jon Cooper after the Colorado Avalanche lifted the Cup Sunday night. “We would have had half our minor-league team playing if it was the regular season.”
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Cheveldayoff
Person
Darren Dreger
Person
Barry Trotz
NBC Sports

2023 Stanley Cup odds: Which NHL team is favored to win it all?

The Colorado Avalanche buried the competition on the ice in a fitting way after winning the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup, and now all eyes are shifting to the offseason and beyond. Though the Avalanche’s third Stanley Cup title in franchise history is still a few days fresh, let’s take an early look at which teams have the highest odds to win it all in 2023.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Canadiens’ Candidates to Replace Richardson as Assistant Coach

The good news is there is no shortage of candidates to consider for the role, both experienced coaches and potential outside-the-box hires depending on what St. Louis is looking for. Here are some names he will likely consider. Bringing Experience to the Table. Considering the number of coaching changes around...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#Gm
Yardbarker

Top quotes from Avalanche's 2022 Stanley Cup celebration

The Colorado Avalanche captured the Stanley Cup on Sunday, defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning by a 2–1 score in Game 6 of the championship series to take it four games to two. As is typically the case when teams win the Cup, the Avalanche immediately kicked off their celebration...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

4 Most Logical Destinations For Predators’ Filip Forsberg

Some recent reports are suggesting that the two sides may be heading for a divorce. If that were to somehow happen, Forsberg would have no shortage of suitors on the open market. We need to set the scene for you as Forsberg signing with a new team would have drastic...
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

NHL Offseason Dates to Know

Now that the Colorado Avalanche wrapped up a Stanley Cup win and the offseason is officially underway, I thought I may as well put together a little cheatsheet for important dates that are quickly approaching on our calendars. With one weird offseason left to get through before we get back...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Winnipeg Jets
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Colorado Avalanche Long Journey Back To The Stanley Cup

The Colorado Avalanche are back on top of the hockey. For the third time in franchise history, the Avalanche have won the Stanley Cup. It has been a long road for the Avalanche to get back to this place. 21 years to be exact. The last time Colorado lifted the Stanley Cup was all the back in 2001. It took some time for this mission to be completed. There were ups and downs along the way. Along with heartbreak and learning lessons, the players on this team grew together fixated on one goal. And that was to win the Stanley Cup.
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

Colorado Avalanche to parade Stanley Cup through Denver on Thursday

One of the greatest hockey teams of all-time hoisted the Stanley Cup last night.And they're our Colorado Avalanche.What we're celebrating: The Avs 2-1 victory in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning ended an NHL dynasty and started the hopes for another one.Across the Denver area, fireworks boomed in celebration and tens of thousands celebrated at Ball Arena, Larimer Street and on the 16th Street Mall.Of note: Cale Makar won Conn Smythe Trophy with 29 points in 20 games to become the Stanley Cup playoffs most valuable player.He's just the third defenseman to win the playoffs MVP and the Norris trophy for best NHL defenseman, joining hall of famers Bobby Orr and Nicklas Lidstrom.What's next: The Stanley Cup rally will start with a parade through downtown Denver on Thursday at 10am and run from Union Station to Civic Center Park.You can join the team rally beginning at 9am at Civic Center Park the same morning. Details.Go deeper: Why the Colorado Avalanche's Stanley Cup means so much to Denver
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy