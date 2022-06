LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Head Coach Devanny Boisvert on Monday announced the 2022 Bellarmine University field hockey schedule. Coming off their first official season in the Mid-American Conference and second in Div. I, the Knights are poised for their longest and most challenging schedule in program history. Bellarmine is set for a 19-game regular season slate featuring eight home contests, 10 on the road, and one neutral matchup. Every home match will take place at Trager Stadium on the campus of the University of Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO