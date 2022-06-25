ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Former De La Salle pitching star Jimmy Harwell’s 1956 season one for the ages

crescentcitysports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJimmy Harwell was a high school and American Legion phenom who had all the makings of a future major leaguer. His 1956 season with the De La Salle High School-based La Rocca Enterprise American Legion team attracted the attention of major-league scouts, and it still ranks among the best in New...

crescentcitysports.com

crescentcitysports.com

St. Charles Catholic’s Wayne Stein selected as Top Boys’ Prep Coach for New Orleans

Allstate Sugar Bowl Recognizes Two-Sport State Champion as Best in Region. NEW ORLEANS – Wayne Stein, who directed St. Charles Catholic to a pair of state championships, has been selected as the Allstate Sugar Bowl’s Greater New Orleans Boys’ Prep Coach of the Year. The Greater New Orleans Sports Awards Committee, sponsored by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, selects annual award winners in a variety of categories; it also selects Amateur Athletes of the Month and each year’s Hall of Fame class. Overall, 27 individuals and four teams will be honored for their 2021-22 achievements at the Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame Awards Banquet on July 30. Honorees are currently being announced over a month-long period, wrapping up with the Corbett Awards for the top male and female amateur athletes in the state on July 25 and 26.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
SFGate

SportStars 2022 All-NorCal Baseball Team

This 32-Player All-NorCal Baseball Team Features National Leaders In Both Home Runs And Pitching Wins From This Season •. Baseball was all the way back this year, and it was glorious. Without going into multiple teams, we simply selected who we thought were Northern California’s 32 most impactful players in 2022. And here they are: The 2022 All-NorCal Baseball Team.
eastcountytoday.net

WTF California: Brentwood’s Witch Hunt, Antioch Shootings and Pittsburg High QB to Miami

On this episode of WTF California Podcast, we highlight how the Brentwood City Council is on a witch hunt to remove a planning commissioner and how out of line they are. Antioch Police report three shootings over the week. Meanwhile, City of Richmond tax is hurting businesses. Abortion constitutional amendment will be on November Ballot. SF Muni fatal shooting may have been self defense. CHP makes large fentanyl pills bust. Kenny discusses potential of a homeless Olympics. Great America might close in 10 years and Pittsburg High Quarterback Jaden Rashada selects Miami to continue career.
ANTIOCH, CA
New Orleans, LA
Sports
City
Atlanta, LA
State
Oregon State
City
New Orleans, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Recruiting: Columbia, Miss. ATH D.J. Cloyd commits to Tulane for 2023

D.J. Cloyd from Columbia, Miss. became the sixth overall pledge for Tulane’s 2023 class Tuesday. He is the third commitment for the Green Wave within the past five days. The 6-2, 190-pound Cloyd received his Tulane offer on March 31. He also considered offers from ULM, Alcorn and South Alabama. Southern Miss has been closely monitoring.
COLUMBIA, MS
YourCentralValley.com

Winner of 2022 Miss California competition crowned

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A new Miss California was crowned Saturday afternoon in Fresno. Catherine Liang of San Francisco has been named the winner of the 2022 Miss California competition. The contestants had been preparing for months for the competition as part of the Miss America Scholarship Organization. Liang, a financial advisor and a University […]
FRESNO, CA
bizneworleans.com

Former K-Paul’s Site to House French Quarter Boulangerie

NEW ORLEANS — French Quarter Boulangerie, owned by hotelier/restaurateur Robert Thompson, will open in 2023 at 416 Chartres Street in the building that once housed K Paul’s Louisiana Kitchen. The 12,060-square-foot restaurant will offer “food hall-style counter service with a focus on fresh baked breads, pastries and iconic southern and classic French dishes.” A sample menu item: the Bohemian sandwich with Benton’s ham, rarebit sauce, creole mustard and spicy pickle relish on potato rosemary focaccia.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
svvoice.com

Great America Sold, Park to Close

Cedar Fair amusement park company announced today that it’s selling the land under Great America to Prologis, a Fremont-based logistics management and real estate company, for $310 million. Cedar Fair will continue to operate the amusement park under a lease for up to 11 years, and will ultimately close the park. The company has operated Great America since 2006.
SANTA CLARA, CA
NOLA.com

As officers flee New Orleans Police Department in droves, few apply to replace them

When the pandemic struck New Orleans in 2020 and City Hall shut down, widespread recruiting for police officers also went on hiatus. A social media campaign to find new cadets seemed like a waste if applicants couldn’t take the in-person civil service test or enter a police academy with limited seating, said Melanie Talia, president of the New Orleans Police and Justice Foundation.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

