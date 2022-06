Jacqueline Stowe’s great-grandchildren look at her with confusion when she tries to show them the neighborhood where she grew up in Uptown. The church she worshipped at is now part of Interstate 277. The NASCAR Hall of Fame hovers over where the shotgun house she lived in, along an alleyway on a dirt road, once […] The post How bulldozing Brooklyn cost Black Charlotteans millions in generational wealth appeared first on Axios Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO