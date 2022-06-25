UK Athletics Championships: Laura Muir wins 1500m final - highlights

The cancer campaigner, blogger, broadcaster and former teacher, Dame Deborah James, has died aged 40. She had been receiving end-of-life care for bowel cancer at home and had raised millions for cancer research. The host of the BBC's You, Me and the Big C podcast was given a damehood in...
Olympic diving champion Tom Daley says he is "furious" at his sport's world governing body for voting to stop transgender athletes from competing in women's elite events. Fina will not allow trans athletes to compete in women's competitions if they have gone through any part of the process of male puberty.
Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. Britain's Jodie Burrage rushed to help a ball boy who was taken unwell during her first-round defeat at Wimbledon. Burrage raced over to the fridge for water and got...
The Queen has attended a parade of the armed forces in Edinburgh in her second public appearance in two days. The act of loyalty parade at the Palace of Holyroodhouse marked her Platinum Jubilee in Scotland. She was also presented with the key to Edinburgh Castle in the gardens of...
Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. Wimbledon began in earnest on Monday, with rain, rants and ridiculous shots all on show over the opening two days. BBC Sport rounds up an alternative look at what...
One in six adults in the UK does not believe that climate change is mainly caused by human activities, according to a report released on Wednesday. That's despite scientists and policymakers around the world almost unanimously believing this to be the case. King's College London conducted the study as part...
