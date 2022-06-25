Shamrocks Continue To Dominate WLA In 2022

VICTORIA, Texas – Victoria County Democratic Chair Woodrow Wilson Wagner II released the following statement on behalf of the local party:. “It’s not over. Amidst the tears and cheers that have saturated social media in the past few hours, we must now focus our energies on restoring and preserving rights and privileges for all American citizens henceforth. This is not a hippie liberal talking point. As Chief Justice John Roberts wrote today, “The Court’s decision to overrule Roe is a serious jolt to the legal system.” For the first time in its history, the Supreme Court has abolished a right that it once recognized. This is unprecedented and very disturbing especially given what Justice Clarence Thomas also wrote today: “We should reconsider all the Court’s substantive due process precedents.” For those who want all abortions to be illegal, are you also wanting to outlaw contraception and same-sex marriage? Are you okay with the state forcing a woman who is a victim of rape or incest to have a child? Yesterday, the Supreme Court ruled that it was not constitutional for states to ban assault weapons, yet today that same Supreme Court ruled that it was constitutional for states to ban abortions? Can someone please explain “states rights” and “pro-life” to me again? Indeed, if today has taught us anything, it must be that elections absolutely have consequences. Every election. Every office. Every candidate. All of it matters. Does it matter to you? Will this “jolt” activate your conscience? Will you convert your rage and disgust to action? Don’t just “boo,” but vote. Don’t just “like,” but vote. Don’t just “jolt,” but vote. It’s not over. It’s never over. So say we all! 🇺🇸”

VICTORIA COUNTY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO