ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

Shamrocks Continue To Dominate WLA In 2022

By Gary Groob
eopsports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll Lacrosse All The Time – A Division of Edge of Philly Sports Network. The Victoria Shamrocks hosted an Indigenous Celebration Night held on the traditional territory of the Lək̓ʷəŋən Nations on Friday evening. This evening was to pay tribute to the “Creators Game” and its founders through sharing the Indigenous...

eopsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
crossroadstoday.com

Two-car collision near Ben Jordan and Sam Houston

VICTORIA, Texas – A two-car collision near Ben Jordan and Sam Houston Monday evening left one person with serious injuries to their leg and they had to be transported to the hospital. A VPD Officer on the scene says that one car was leaving a convenience store, stopped in...
VICTORIA, TX
KIXS FM 108

Check out the Biggest Lottery Wins in the Victoria Area

I always love following big lottery wins. What tickets the was and where was it sold. Let us start out by saying that it's another ticket not sold in Victoria. It's also a win that goes against my theory of big jackpot tickets being sold at inconspicuous stores. This ticket was a $2 million dollar jackpot winner off of the $30 Premier Cash ticket. It was sold in Sweetwater, Texas at Murphy USA!
VICTORIA, TX
KIXS FM 108

Welcome to Victoria, This Used to Be a …

I was scrolling through my social feeds last week and I came across a social post that got me reminiscing. Check out the original post that was posted thanks to a Facebook post by Andrew Schiavone below. I mean, we had only one Blockbuster but other than that this meme is absolutely true. So I reached out on social media for your input. Check out this list that will bring back so many memories. Of course, there are so many that we can continue to add to this list. However, some of these photo assets are hard to find. So if you have a 'throwback' picture from Victoria. Send them my way at JP@townsquaremedia.com.
VICTORIA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
Victoria, TX
Sports
City
Victoria, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

UPDATE: Wanted felon remains at large, identified as Justin Zamora

VICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria Police Department identified the suspect from Monday afternoon’s vehicle pursuit as 29-year-old Justin Zamora. On Monday, at approximately, 2:10 p.m., a Deputy Marshal with the U.S. Marshal’s Gulf Coast Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force attempted a traffic stop on a grey Dodge occupied by Zamora, a wanted felon.
VICTORIA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Lacrosse#National Lacrosse League#Major League Lacrosse#Shamrocks Continue#Nations#The Creators Game#Indigenous#Nanaimo
victoriatx.org

City of Victoria closings for Independence Day observance

All nonemergency offices at the City of Victoria will close Monday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day. The Victoria Public Library will be closed. The compost site will be closed. The landfill will be open. Garbage, curbside recycling, yard waste and/or tree limbs will be collected as normally scheduled.
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Local leaders sound off about the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe V. Wade

VICTORIA, Texas – Victoria County Democratic Chair Woodrow Wilson Wagner II released the following statement on behalf of the local party:. “It’s not over. Amidst the tears and cheers that have saturated social media in the past few hours, we must now focus our energies on restoring and preserving rights and privileges for all American citizens henceforth. This is not a hippie liberal talking point. As Chief Justice John Roberts wrote today, “The Court’s decision to overrule Roe is a serious jolt to the legal system.” For the first time in its history, the Supreme Court has abolished a right that it once recognized. This is unprecedented and very disturbing especially given what Justice Clarence Thomas also wrote today: “We should reconsider all the Court’s substantive due process precedents.” For those who want all abortions to be illegal, are you also wanting to outlaw contraception and same-sex marriage? Are you okay with the state forcing a woman who is a victim of rape or incest to have a child? Yesterday, the Supreme Court ruled that it was not constitutional for states to ban assault weapons, yet today that same Supreme Court ruled that it was constitutional for states to ban abortions? Can someone please explain “states rights” and “pro-life” to me again? Indeed, if today has taught us anything, it must be that elections absolutely have consequences. Every election. Every office. Every candidate. All of it matters. Does it matter to you? Will this “jolt” activate your conscience? Will you convert your rage and disgust to action? Don’t just “boo,” but vote. Don’t just “like,” but vote. Don’t just “jolt,” but vote. It’s not over. It’s never over. So say we all! 🇺🇸”
VICTORIA COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy