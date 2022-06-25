LB Tae Crowder: The Good, the Great and the Ugly

It could be argued that one of the reasons why the New York Giants did not prioritize drafting an inside linebacker earlier in the 2022 draft is because of the presence of Tae Crowder. The 2020 seventh-round pick out of Georgia--"Mr. Irrelevant"--had a productive 2021 season for New York....
Kirk Herbstreit's son is following in his dad's footsteps - well, he's at least trying to. Chase, Kirk's son, is aspiring to play quarterback at the Ohio State University. He has a few years to improve his recruitment stock. Chase is set to be a sophomore at St. Xavier in...
Colin Kaepernick’s agent on Sunday responded to a claim former Raiders defensive lineman Warren Sapp. In an interview with Vlad TV that was published this week, Sapp said that he was told that Kaepernick’s workout was a “disaster” and “one of the worst workouts ever.” Sapp also said that he doesn’t think Kaepernick will play in the NFL again.
Colin Kaepernick has been trying for a long time to resurrect his NFL career, but rumors of a bad workout are now making the rounds on social media. Hall of Fame defensive tackle Warren Sapp was asked in a recent interview about Kaepernick's tryout with the Las Vegas Raiders, and Sapp didn't hold back in sharing how he heard the tryout went.
The Green Bay Packers are entering the 2022 with a great deal of optimism. Despite losing Davante Adams via trade to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Packers boast an offense and defense that both earned top-10 offseason rankings. In order for the team to live up to these high expectations, they will need several players to step up and make improvements from last season. Here, I present three players that I believe will break out in 2022 and become major contributors.
Opponents have to pick their poison when they face the Pittsburgh Steelers defense. They can try deep throws, but safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is waiting. Intermediate and slot routes could work but Alex Highsmith is patrolling that area as well. Worst yet, quarterbacks might not be able to get a good...
While the Wizards have some level of interest in Collin Sexton, the franchise is likely to target a more traditional point guard option in free agency, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports. Washington has been linked to Tyus Jones among other options at the position. Sexton comes in at No. 9...
The New York Yankees were spreading the news after Sunday’s heroic win thanks to slugger Aaron Judge. Judge launched a three-run homer in the bottom of the 10th inning, securing his second walk-off victory against the Houston Astros in four games. However, there were some negatives attached to Sunday’s...
The Green Bay Packers brought back an old friend in longtime offensive assistant Tom Clements to replace former QB coach Luke Getsy, who is now with the Chicago Bears. This was a really intriguing move by the Packers because Clements, who has coached football for 30 years, was Green Bay's QB coach and offensive coordinator for a little over a decade during the Mike McCarthy era (2006-2016).
The New York Yankees have a big decision to make ahead of the trade deadline in the outfield: whether or not they should replace Joey Gallo. Gallo has been awful this season as an offensive weapon, hitting a putrid .173 with nine homers and 18 RBIs over 207 plate appearances. Getting on base at a career-low 28.5% and slugging a measly .346, the Yankees shouldn’t have a problem deciding on Joey’s future with the team.
The Eagles don’t have another scheduled practice until the end of July and free agency seems to have ended for the club. Barring any unforeseen news, we won’t hear from the team for at least a month. So while we have some down-time, it’s time to grade out the best Eagles at each position over the last two decades. The Philadelphia Eagles have been one of the winningest teams in football over the last 20 years with two Super Bowl appearances, one title, and six conference championship appearances.
Freddie Freeman got his first taste of being a visiting player in Atlanta on Friday, but the real authentic experience for him came Saturday. After 12 seasons with the Braves, Freeman is making his first visit to Atlanta as a road player with the Los Angeles Dodgers. An emotional Freeman got a rousing reception on Friday, but things changed Saturday. When Freeman stepped to the plate with bases loaded and the Dodgers down a run in the seventh, he was roundly booed by Atlanta fans.
To this point in the series, I’ve been strictly focused on left-handed bats, which is what Alex Anthopoulos said he is focused on leading up to the deadline. However, this right-handed bat and former Braves prospect is another option that makes a lot of sense. If you missed any...
It’s been over a decade since the Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers faced off in Super Bowl XLV (45). The saying “Championships Last Forever” is true for not only the winner, but the losers as well. Recently Pittsburgh Steelers head coach, Mike Tomlin sat down on The Pivot Podcast with Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder and Fred Taylor. They spoke about several topics in the episode; however one was the Super Bowl XLV loss to the Green Bay Packers.
The New York Yankees could use support in the outfield to replace Joey Gallo, but reports have indicated that general manager Brian Cashman could be eyeing a potential starting pitcher at the trade deadline this year. With the deadline coming up in just about a month, Cashman has a few...
Former Pittsburgh Steelers Le'Veon Bell and former All-Pro runner Adrian Peterson are set to square off in the boxing ring at Crypto.com Arena on July 30. For those feeling good about one running back over the other, early odds say Bell is the back to choose. Bell opens as the...
If Russell Westbrook is going to leave the Los Angeles Lakers this summer, it will have to be by way of a trade. Westbrook has decided to exercise his $47.1 million player option for the 2022-23 season, according to multiple reports. The star point guard had until Wednesday to pick up the option, and he was widely expected to do so.
Last season, the Packers got at least nine sacks from both Rashan Gary and Preston Smith on the edge. But after them, backups Jonathan Garvin and Tipa Galeai combined for just 2.5 sacks all season. GM Brian Gutekunst did select South Carolina's Kingsley Enagbare in the fifth round of this year's NFL Draft. Enagbare finished last season with 16 QB hits (leading the Power Five) and also finished third in the Power Five in pass-rush win-rate. He has talent but will experience a learning curve as a rookie. With not a lot of years remaining in the Aaron Rodgers era, the team needs to make "win-now" moves. Adding a veteran edge-rusher like Carlos Dunlap would give Green Bay a really solid, deep trio of edge-rushers.
The Cleveland Browns controversially traded for star quarterback Deshaun Watson in March but still have 2018 first-overall draft pick Baker Mayfield on their roster. Some believe Cleveland simply has not yet found a buyer willing to take on the fully guaranteed $18.858 million salary Mayfield is owed for 2022, but others have suggested the Browns may ask Mayfield to play for them later this season if Watson is suspended for most or all of the campaign regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions.
Jalen Brunson was always going to get paid the big bucks after some great showings in the playoffs and the question was just exactly how much the money was going to be. The Mavericks reportedly passed up the chance to lock up Brunson to a 4-year $55.6 million deal twice, once before last season and then in January this year, decisions they look to be regretting big time at the moment.
Contreras is still a ways behind Harper, but if Bryce can’t go, you have to imagine Contreras will take the top spot. He’s been electric in 2022, and he deserves to go to the game. Whether or not he’ll start, with Harper injured, is still up in the air.
Comments / 0