ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Q985

Bear Takes Bath in Midwest Family’s Backyard, Eats Bird Feeder

By Doc Holliday
Q985
Q985
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When you live in bear country, you never know what you're gonna witness in your backyard. One Midwest family learned this the hard way when they captured video of a bear taking a bath just prior to him eating their bird feeder. Based on the video description, this happened...

q985online.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox9.com

St. Paul family grieves after dog hit by Amazon driver

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - This month, a St. Paul Park dog owner feels like she’s been left with a hole in her heart, after her emotional support animal was hit and killed by an Amazon delivery driver on June 11. The 3-year-old pit bull mix named Milo was killed...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Bring Me The News

Famous Dave's family brings new BBQ biz to the south metro

Famous Dave's son and daughter-in-law are behind a new barbecue joint in the Twin Cities. Old Southern BBQ Smokehouse opened earlier this month in Shakopee. "We smoke everything fresh, daily and all of our sides are made from scratch every day in small batches," said Colleen Anderson, who owns the business alongside her husband, James Anderson.
KARE 11

Find your next cat at Ruff Start Rescue during Adopt a Shelter Cat Month

MINNEAPOLIS — With Adopt a Shelter Cat Month going on through June, one Twin Cities rescue is trying to spread the word about the adoptable cats at their shelter. During KARE 11 Saturday, Mackenzie Albrecht, the volunteer and education manager at Ruff Start Rescue, discussed what people should consider when thinking about adopting a rescue cat and some of the available cats at the shelter now.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bird Feeders#Bears#Black Bear#Animals#Bear Takes Bath#The National Park Service
KARE 11

Grow with KARE: Flowers for the veggie garden

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — A lot of us have vegetable gardens. But no veggie patch is complete without a few flowers, and not just because they're pretty. Today we’re shopping for flowers with important jobs to do. First up, cosmos. The good bugs love cosmos, especially lacewings. Choose...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

11-year-old girl catches huge carp with her bare hands in Lake Minnetonka

LAKE MINNETONKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Freese family from St. Michael are avid fishers who often go out on a lake twice a week during the summer. Mike Freese has taught his 11-year-old daughter Maddie Freese what he knows about the craft, and she catches more than her fair share, but on Tuesday, she snagged a big carp in a way that neither she nor her family had ever seen before.
MINNETONKA, MN
twincitieslive.com

The General Store of Minnetonka

The General Store of Minnetonka is a family-run store that encompasses two floors packed with everything from gifts to home décor and even a restaurant. Reporter Kristin Haubrich takes us inside.
MINNETONKA, MN
CBS Minnesota

AHS receives $6 million donation from volunteers' estate

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Animal Humane Society says it has received the largest donation in the history of the organization.The $6 million gift comes from the estate of Steve Nordberg and Betsy McDonald, who were longtime volunteers before their deaths in 2020 and 2021, respectively.Much of the money will go to "a new first-of-its-kind adoption and animal care campus in St. Paul," AHS said, and $1 million will be set aside for the organization's strategic reserve fund.Nordberg and McDonald volunteered for thousands of hours feeding orphaned kittens to help them survive their first few weeks."Steve and Betsy were cat people at heart and knew that love comes in all sizes," AHS President and CEO Janelle Dixon said. "They doted on all the kittens and cats that came into their home over the years and relished helping tiny kittens grow into healthy, loving cats. Their dedication to our mission, and to animals in our community, will live on through their inspiring gift."  Earlier this year, an anonymous donor gave $1 million to AHS for the new St. Paul campus.Just this month, the organization helped rescue 47 cats from a car at a rest stop during extreme heat.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Man killed after being run over by horses and carriage in central Minnesota

(Saint Cloud, MN) -- Authorities say a 44-year-old man from Isanti is dead after being run over by one of his horses during an event Sunday at the Saint Cloud Municipal Athletic Center. The man had brought his Clydesdales and a carriage to offer rides in the parking lot, but lost control of the horses while he was walking them on a lead. They continued running with the man’s five-year-old son in the carriage but were stopped when it got caught in a tree. The victim died at Saint Cloud Hospital.
ISANTI, MN
earnthenecklace.com

Gia Vang Leaves KARE 11: Where Is the Minnesota News Anchor Going?

Gia Vang is more than just a journalist. She’s one of the most illustrious personalities among the Asian-American and Hmong communities. She acknowledges her heritage and community wherever she goes, which is also what she did during her time at KARE 11 in Minnesota. Sadly, it’s time for Minneapolis to bid farewell to this amazing anchor. Gia Vang wrapped her last day at KARE 11 in June 2022 after announcing her departure from the station. Her followers naturally want to know where she is going next and if she will remain in Minnesota. Vang provided answers for all her social media followers.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota's in its peak strawberry-picking window

ANOKA, Minn. -- There's something sweet about finding the perfect strawberry."I just look to see how ripe they are, if they're too green put it back, and if red you keep it," David Wilson, from Ramsey, said. "Hope to get the red ones.""It was a good crop this year," Evan Rowe said.Rowe is the general manager at Berry Hill Farm in Anoka. He said there were around 500 customers that came through the family-run business Wednesday morning.Strawberry picking has been in high demand in recent years."A lot of people that came out for that first time right around 2020 and...
ANOKA, MN
The Week

6 excellent homes in Minneapolis

This 1910 seven-bedroom Prairie house stands in a neighborhood known for historic architecture, green spaces, and the Walker Art Center. Built by George Maher for a lumber tycoon's family, it retains its hipped roof, stucco siding, pocket doors, wainscoting, six fireplaces, 60 leaded windows with a poppy motif, and ornate formal rooms; modern rooms include a chef's kitchen and family-recreation room.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Body Found in Minnesota River Near Valleyfair

Shakopee, MN (KROC-AM News) - A body was recovered from the Minnesota River on the south edge of the Twin Cities Saturday morning. The Scott County Sheriff's Office says the remains were spotted by fishermen floating in the river a bit over a mile upstream from Valleyfair in Shakopee around 11 AM. A news release says deputies, along with Shakopee Police Officers and firefighters were able to recover the body.
SHAKOPEE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Young dad clings to life after hit by errant bullet near Stone Arch Bridge

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 34-year-old father remains in critical condition after sustaining life-threatening injuries from stray gunfire blocks away from where he was with family.Tyler King was among four victims hurt late Saturday night near 2nd Street and 6th Avenue. According to a family spokesman, King and his brother-in-law were walking a friend back to her car when they saw a large group of people gather 3-4 blocks away; they then heard the sound of about 30 shots, and King was struck in the side of this head.Tyler has suffered," the spokesman told WCCO. "As Christ-followers, the family is believing for...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Q985

Q985

Rockford, IL
19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy