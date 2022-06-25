ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

'Mitt Romney Republican' is now a potent GOP primary attack

By SAM METZ
WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u2ec8_0gM3n27N00
Election 2022 Mitt Romney FILE - In this June 20, 2018, file photo, Mitt Romney smiles during a campaign event in American Fork, Utah. Mitt Romney isn't up for reelection this year, but his name is surfacing in Republican primaries throughout the nation. Candidates are using the label "Mitt Romney Republican" to frame opponents as insufficiently conservative and enemies of the Trump-era GOP Candidates have employed the concept in attack ads and talking points in Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File) (Rick Bowmer)

SALT LAKE CITY — (AP) — Mitt Romney isn't up for reelection this year. But Trump-aligned Republicans hostile toward the Utah senator have made his name a recurring theme in this year's primaries, using him as a foil and derisively branding their rivals “Mitt Romney Republicans."

Republicans have used the concept to frame their primary opponents as enemies of the Trump-era GOP in southeast Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania. The anti-tax group Club For Growth, among the most active super PACs in this year's primaries, used "Mitt Romney Republican" as the central premise of an attack ad in North Carolina's Senate primary.

But nowhere are references to Romney Republicanism as common as they are in Utah. Despite his popularity with many residents here, candidates are repeatedly deploying "Mitt Romney Republican" as a campaign trail attack in the lead-up to Tuesday's Republican primary.

“There are two different wings in the Republican Party,” Chris Herrod, a former state lawmaker running in suburban Utah’s 3rd Congressional District, said in a debate last month.

“If you’re more aligned with Mitt Romney and Spencer Cox,” he added, referring to Utah’s governor, “then I’m probably not your guy.”

The fact that his brand has become potent attack fodder reflect how singular Romney's position is in U.S. politics: He's the only senator with the nationwide name recognition that comes from being a presidential nominee and the only Republican who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump twice.

“It’s kind of a puzzlement, actually,” said Becky Edwards, an anti-Trump Republican running in Utah's Senate primary.

As one of the most famous members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Romney is revered by many in Utah, where the church is a dominant presence in politics and culture. He won praise for turning around Salt Lake City's 2002 Winter Olympics after a bribery scandal. After moving to Utah full-time more than a decade ago, he breezed to victory in the state's Senate race in 2018. He did not respond to requests for comment on this story.

Herrod, who went to Las Vegas to campaign for Romney in 2012, said in an interview that referring to Romney was effective shorthand — a way to tell voters about his own belief system as well as that of incumbent Republican Rep. John Curtis. Herrod has attacked Curtis for his positions on energy policy and for founding Congress' Conservative Climate Caucus.

“In the midst of a campaign, it’s kind of tough to draw a line. I just put it in terms I thought people would understand,” Herrod said.

The Curtis campaign said the congressman was more focused on legislation and passing bills than branding. “Congressman Curtis doesn’t spend his time labeling himself or other Republicans,” his campaign manager, Adrielle Herring, said in a statement.

Much like Herrod, Andrew Badger, a candidate running in northern Utah's 1st Congressional District, frames his primary campaign as a "tug of war" between two competing factions within the Republican Party. He describes one as the moderate, compromise-friendly wing embodied by Romney and the other as the conservative wing embodied by Utah Sen. Mike Lee, a frequent guest of FOX News who is often the Senate's lone "no" vote.

Both Badger and Herrod acknowledge attacking Romney may turn off some voters, four years after he easily defeated a right-wing state lawmaker in Utah’s Republican primary and a Democrat in the general election. But they question the durability of his support given how the last six years have broadly transformed Republican politics.

“There’s a lot more frustration, and it’s only building. I don’t think he would win in a vote today, certainly not in a Republican primary,” Badger said.

Badger in his campaign has focused on simmering outrage stemming from the 2020 election and anger over coronavirus mandates and how race, gender and sexuality are taught in K-12 schools. He has attempted to draw a direct line between Romney and his opponent, incumbent Rep. Blake Moore, by attacking Moore for being one of 35 House Republicans to vote to create an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection.

In a district where support for Trump remains strong, he’s likened Moore’s vote to Romney’s two votes in favor of impeachment.

“These folks like Mitt Romney and Blake Moore, they always cave to the left when the pressure gets turned on them,” Badger said. “We’re not going to compromise for the sake of compromise.”

Moore did not vote for impeachment. After the Senate scuttled the commission, Moore, along with all but two House Republicans, voted against the creation of the Jan. 6 select committee that ultimately convened.

In response to Moore being labeled a “Mitt Romney Republican," Caroline Tucker, the congressman's campaign spokesperson, said he could be best described a “Big Tent Republican” who doesn't think the process of lawmaking requires abandoning his conservative principles.

Jason Perry, director of University of Utah’s Hinckley Institute of Politics, said the label “Mitt Romney Republican” may appeal to some Republican primary voters, but given Romney’s popularity, it likely won’t work in Utah, he said.

“They’re appealing to a segment of the Republican Party but probably do not have the numbers on that far-right side to be successful,” Perry said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDBO

Justices nix 2d mostly Black district in Louisiana for 2022

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Supreme Court on Tuesday put on hold a lower court ruling that Louisiana must draw new congressional districts before the 2022 elections to increase Black voting power. With the three liberal justices dissenting, the high court short-circuited an order from a federal judge...
LOUISIANA STATE
WDBO

In flurry of court activity, rulings on abortion bans mixed

A federal court Tuesday allowed Tennessee to ban abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy, while in Texas — which is already enforcing a similar ban based on cardiac activity — a judge temporarily blocked an even stricter decades-old law from taking effect. The moves embody a...
TEXAS STATE
WDBO

Wisconsin Democrats focus ire on Republican Sen. Johnson

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — Wisconsin Democrats looking to unseat Republican Sen. Ron Johnson focused their attacks on him Sunday, and not each other, as the eight candidates made their case to party activists at the state convention held six weeks before the primary. The Democratic Senate candidates...
WISCONSIN STATE
WDBO

Tie in Alabama GOP race means winner to be selected by lot

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — (AP) — Alabama’s Republican Party has declared a tie in the primary race for a state Senate seat and says the winner will be chosen by lot. A state party news release says the party’s Candidate Committee held a hearing Saturday and said the District 27 primary race between Auburn City Councilman Jay Hovey and incumbent Tom Whatley was officially a tie. It said the winner would be determined in accordance with the state election code.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
Salt Lake City, UT
Elections
State
Ohio State
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Government
Utah State
Utah Elections
State
Utah State
wfsu.org

Blue Dog Democrats are fading from Florida's political scene

Republicans dominate Florida’s government. Blue Dog Democrats are thin on the ground. Republicans fear being called RINOs -- Republican in Name Only. But has the state gone red for good?. Blue Dog Democrats aren’t too plentiful these days. Their centrist Congressional caucus is down to 19 members, with co-chair...
FLORIDA STATE
WDBO

Anti-Black, gay, Asian bias fuel California hate crime surge

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — Hate crimes driven by homophobia and racism resulted in a 33% surge in reported incidents in California last year, following a similar spike in hate-driven attacks the year prior and confirming what officials have been hearing anecdotally since the pandemic began, the state's attorney general said Tuesday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WDBO

Alaska Supreme Court ruling keeps Sweeney off House ballot

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — (AP) — The Alaska Supreme Court on Saturday upheld a lower court’s ruling that will keep Republican Tara Sweeney off the ballot for the August special election in Alaska’s U.S. House race. In a brief written order, the high court said it affirmed...
ALASKA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blake Moore
Person
Chris Herrod
Person
Jesus Christ
Person
Mitt Romney
NBC Miami

Florida Firearms Instructor Speaks Out About Bipartisan Gun Bill

The bipartisan Safer Communities Act sped through congress following a string of mass shootings in the U.S. It was passed by the Senate Thursday and the House on Friday. "From Columbine to Sandy Hook to Charleston, Orlando, Las Vegas Parkland, El Paso, Atlanta, Buffalo, Uvalde and for the shootings that happen every day in the streets that are mass shootings and we don't even hear about, the number of people killed every day in the streets,” said President Biden. “Their message to us was do something and how many times I heard that, just do something. For God's sake, just do something. Well today, we did."
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Protesters rally in Orlando theatre over SCOTUS Roe v. Wade decision

ORLANDO, Fla. – More than 100 people packed the Renaissance Theatre Company in Orlando Friday evening for the Emergency Rally for Abortion Access. Several Central Florida residents protested the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe V. Wade, which declares that abortions are no longer a constitutionally protected right and must be decided by the states.
ORLANDO, FL
WDBO

Final jury selection begins in Florida school massacre trial

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — (AP) — The final phase in the selection of 12 jurors who will decide whether Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz should receive the death sentence got underway Tuesday, the conclusion of a nearly three-month effort that began with 1,800 candidates. The dozen jurors and...
FLORIDA STATE
WDBO

Court kills Flint water charges against ex-governor, others

DETROIT — (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court on Tuesday threw out charges against former Gov. Rick Snyder and others in the Flint water scandal, saying a judge sitting as a one-person grand jury had no power to issue indictments under rarely used state laws. It’s an astonishing...
FLINT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Republican Primary#Election Local#Impeachment#Gop#Club For Growth#The Republican Party
WDBO

Jury is chosen to decide Florida school shooter's sentence

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — (AP) — A jury of seven men and five women was chosen Tuesday for a penalty trial to decide whether Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz should be sentenced to death or get life in prison for the 2018 attack, capping a nearly three-month winnowing process that began with 1,800 candidates.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

These new Florida laws go into effect on Friday

ORLANDO, Fla. - On Friday, dozens of new laws will take effect in Florida kicking off the month of July. The laws cover a range of topics from school safety to smoking on the beach. Here are a few of the laws that take effect July 1:. THE FLORIDA CLEAN...
FLORIDA STATE
WDBO

Florida teacher dies rescuing teenager from Lake Michigan

PORTER, Ind. — A man who died while trying to save a drowning teenager has been identified as a teacher in Florida. Indiana conservation officers told The Associated Press that Thomas Kenning jumped into help when he saw a teenager in distress at Porter Beach. When Indiana Dunes State...
PORTER, IN
floridapolitics.com

Three St. Cloud residents arrested in Jan. 6 Capitol attack investigation

Charges say they were among rioters who entered Capitol during insurrection. Federal authorities announced they have arrested three St. Cloud residents arrested through continuing investigation of the Jan. 6, 2021, right-wing attack on the U.S. Capitol. The U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia announced Sunday it had arrested Leslie...
SAINT CLOUD, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
villages-news.com

Governor signs legislation cracking down on transport of illegal aliens into Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed legislation which prohibits governmental entities, including state agencies and local governments, from contracting with common carriers who knowingly transport illegal aliens into Florida. DeSantis has directed the Department of Management Services (DMS) to immediately enter into rulemaking to implement the provisions of the new law....
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

One of Florida’s biggest unions backs Charlie Crist for Governor

The endorsement for the former Republican Governor exhibits his mainstream Democratic bona fides in the coming election. One of the state’s largest unions weighed in on the heavily contested Democratic Primary and in what they called a “landslide” vote Friday, decided Charlie Crist is the best candidate to beat Gov. Ron DeSantis.
FLORIDA STATE
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
23K+
Followers
72K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy