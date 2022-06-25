ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Briton, 25, killed in Spain falling from notorious ‘Devil’s Pass’ mountain

By Joe Middleton
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04WnVM_0gM3jeWS00

A British man has been killed after falling at the notorious “Devil’s Pass” mountain in northern Spain.

The 25-year-old was staying in a hotel in Eibar , a city in the province of Gipuzkoa, with a friend and mountaineering in the Basque Country , as reported by El Correo .

He reportedly became seperated from his climbing partner and continued on his own to navigate the limestone mountain crest of Anboto on Thursday afternoon in stormy conditions.

It is suspected that dire conditions caused the unnamed climber to fall as he attempted to navigate the exposed route, which is known for being difficult to climb in wet weather.

Emergency services were scrambled to find the young man and a search took place overnight to locate him that included helicopters, rescue dogs and the Red Cross.

His body was recovered by the Ertzaintza Surveillance and Rescue Unit, with the assistance of a helicopter on Friday. It is understood the man was a tourist on holiday.

A spokesperson for the Ertzaintza police force said: “Emergency services have located the lifeless body of the mountaineer who we had been searching for since Thursday evening.

“The alarm was raised around 8.30pm, saying the 25-year-old had gone missing near to the Alluitz mountain summit.

“A police helicopter found his body in a place called the canal de Infernu Zubi, near to the Alluitz peak, where it appears he could have suffered a fall.”

The Devil’s Pass - Paso del Diablo in Spanish - is an area between Mount Alliutz and Amboto that is notoriously difficult for even the most experienced climbers and has previously caused fatalities.

Julen Fernández Etxebarria, president of the Tabira Alpine Club in Durango, told El Correo the mountain is still popular with hikers despite frequent slips on the treacherous limestone.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

West Virginia helicopter crash: Six dead after invite to pilot ‘oldest flying Huey’ without licence

A Vietnam War-era helicopter from the film Die Hard collided with a highway in West Virginia killing all six people onboard and left no survivors, authorities in Logan County have said. Ray Bryant, the Chief of Operations for the Logan Emergency Management Authority, told reporters on Wednesday evening that the helicopter crashed on Route 17 after leaving the nearby Logan County Airport, where it is based. It remains unclear what caused the Vietnam War-era Bell UH-1B helicopter to come down, authorities said, and an investigating involving the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSA) is now underway.The helicopter was being flown by enthusiasts for a charity event, The New York Times reported. Read More West Virginia helicopter crash: Six dead as Vietnam-era aircraft goes down during ‘pay-to-fly’ charity auction
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountaineering#Northern Spain#Accident#British#The Basque Country#The Red Cross#Rescue Unit#De Infernu Zubi#Spanish
Daily Mail

PICTURED: Two women, 23 and 28, missing after going off 12ft 'drowning machine' dam on Memorial Day while floating down Virginia river with ten others on paddleboards and tubes

Two women enjoying a Memorial Day on the water are missing after they knocked off their floatation devices and were swept up in the roiling current under low Virginia dam sometimes referred to as a 'drowning machine.'. Rescue workers, family and friends are desperately searching for Laura E. Winstead, 23,...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NBC News

Hiker dies after huge waves flood California trail

A hiker in Northern California died after being swept into the Pacific Ocean by huge waves that inundated a seaside trail and another hiker who rushed into the water to attempt a rescue was hospitalized, authorities said. Rescue crews sent Sunday afternoon to the Lost Coast Trail near Shelter Cove...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
BBC

Woman's fatal tractor jump was out of character, says sheriff

A young woman was killed after an "out-of-character" attempt to jump on to a moving tractor on farmland in Aberdeenshire, a sheriff has said. Caroline Rennie, 21, fell and was killed by machinery in a field near Turriff in April last year. After a fatal accident inquiry, Sheriff Robert Frazer...
ACCIDENTS
natureworldnews.com

40 People Dead, 450 Injured in Massive Fire in a Container Storage Facility

As per authorities, a major blaze at a shipping warehouse in southern Bangladesh claimed the lives of 40 individuals and injured around 450 others. In the statement of a forensic official at the state-run Chattagram Medical College Hospital (CMCH), they claimed that as of now, 40 deceased corpses have arrived at the mortuary here, which was then reported by media outlet PTI as said, while at estimated of five firemen were among those killed, BBC News reported.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Horror video shows moments after shark attack off California coast as off-duty cop and local surfer paddle furiously to bring seriously injured retired teacher safely to shore

A new video shows a California man being dragged to safety by an off-duty cop and a local surfer moments after a shark attack left him with a broken femur and 'bleeding severely' with stomach and arm injuries. The attack happened on Wednesday at 10:35 am at Lover's Point Beach...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

719K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy