The Boston Celtics do not have much cap space available for next season, which means that they are not expected to make a big splash in free agency this summer. Be that as it may, head coach Ime Udoka is adamant that the team could make use of this window to fortify their squad ahead […] The post Ime Udoka drops major hint at Celtics’ plans for free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO