Niloufar Nourbakhsh Wins Final of BMP: Next Gen

Praised for her unwavering vocal stamina, character portrayal, technique, and sublime timbral quality, Joyce El-Khoury has become one of the leading bel canto sopranos of our time. Not only an expressive dramaturge and highly sought after classical singer, but additionally a champion for classical singing advocacy in her home country of Lebanon with her “Lessons for Lebanon” work, El-Khoury epitomizes the contemporary opera singer. Participating in repertoire across the bel canto spectrum from Puccini to Strauss, along with contemporary composers like Heggie and Picker, not to mention her work in bringing to the stage undiscovered works by Donizetti, Bellini, and even Liszt, El-Khoury’s interest in studying the annals of music and intrinsically learning the fundamentals of expression through music comes through in her dramatic performances as clear as day.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO