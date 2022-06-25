ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niloufar Nourbakhsh Wins Final of BMP: Next Gen

By David Salazar
 3 days ago

Beth Morrison Projects has announced that Niloufar Nourbakhsh is the winner of the BMP: Next Gen competition. During the final round of the competition, Nourkbakhsh presented “Threshold of Brightness.” Written by Lisa Flanagan and directed by...

Sydney Eisteddfodd Announces Winner of 2022 Opera Scholarship

Tenor Nathan Bryon has been announced as the winner of the Sydney Eisteddfodd 2022 Opera Scholarship. Bryon hails from Lane Cove West and received a grand prize of $40,000, which he will use to study at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music. He performed “Dies Bildnis” from Mozart’s “Die Zauberflöte” as well as “Parmi Veder le Lagrime” from Verdi’s “Rigoletto.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Theater Erfurt Announces 2022-23 Season

The Theater Erfurt has unveiled its 2022-23 season. First up is Strauss’ “Elektra.” The opera will star Aile Asszonyi in the title role with Cheryl Studer as Clytemnestra and Jessica Rose Cambio as Chrysothemis. Ewandro Stenzowski takes on the role of Aegisthus and Kakhaber Shavidze will be Orestes. Alexander Prior conducts and Giancarlo del Monaco directs.
THEATER & DANCE
#Bmp#Next Gen#Iranian#Opera America
Opera Festival of the Stone Theaters Announces 2022 Edition

The Opera Festival of the Stone Theaters is set to launch its 2022 edition, entitled “Il Risveglio.”. The organization announced that Bizet’s “Carmen” will take centerstage at the ancient theaters of Syracuse on August 6, Taormina on August 9, and Tindari on August 12. There will...
SYRACUSE, NY
La Monnaie / De Munt Announces New ‘Ring Cycle’ in October 2023

La Monnaie / De Munt has announced a new production of Wagner’s “Der Ring des Nibelungen.”. The production will be conducted Alain Altinoglu with Romeo Castellucci directing. First up will be “Das Rheingold” in October 2023 followed by a 2024 production of “Die Walküre.” “Siegfried” will bow in...
THEATER & DANCE
Michael Spyres, Elza Van Den Heever & Vannina Santoni Lead Opéra Orchestre National Montpellier Occitanie’s 2022-23 Season

The Opéra Orchestre national Montpellier Occitanie has announced its 2022-23 season. Ainārs Rubiķis conducts Verdi’s “Aida” in a production by Annabel Arden. The opera stars Sunyoung Seo, Ketevan Kemoklidze, Amadi Lagha, Leon Kim, and Jacques Greg-Belobo. Performance Dates: Sept. 30-Oct. 4, 2022. Noëlle Gény...
THEATER & DANCE
‘Ballo’ Chose Me – Joyce El-Khoury on Her Musical Journey, Creative Process & ‘Un Ballo in Maschera’

Praised for her unwavering vocal stamina, character portrayal, technique, and sublime timbral quality, Joyce El-Khoury has become one of the leading bel canto sopranos of our time. Not only an expressive dramaturge and highly sought after classical singer, but additionally a champion for classical singing advocacy in her home country of Lebanon with her “Lessons for Lebanon” work, El-Khoury epitomizes the contemporary opera singer. Participating in repertoire across the bel canto spectrum from Puccini to Strauss, along with contemporary composers like Heggie and Picker, not to mention her work in bringing to the stage undiscovered works by Donizetti, Bellini, and even Liszt, El-Khoury’s interest in studying the annals of music and intrinsically learning the fundamentals of expression through music comes through in her dramatic performances as clear as day.
CHICAGO, IL
Entertainment
Bayerische Staatsoper Announces Cast Change for ‘The Devils of Loudun’

The Bayerische Staatsoper has announced a cast change for its production of Penderecki’s “The Devils of Loudun.”. The company noted that for the premiere on June 27, 2022 at this year’s Munich Opera Festival, Wolfgang Koch, who was planning to sing the role of Grandier, canceled the premiere due to sickness.
THEATER & DANCE
Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra Announces 2022-23 Season

The Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra on the Eastern Shore has announced its 2022-23 season which will mark its 25th anniversary. The season will mark the first under newly appointed conductor Michael Repper. Here is a look at the vocal highlights. The orchestra will celebrate the holiday season with its annual “Holiday...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Edmonton Opera Announces New Executive Director

Sue Fitzsimmons has been named the new Executive Director of Edmonton Opera. Through her experience and senior leadership of over 15 years, she helped Edmonton Opera fulfill its mission of bringing the community together through arts experiences. Fitzsimmons is an experienced choral singer, with a Ph.D. from the University of...
PERFORMING ARTS
Q & A: Tenor Freddie De Tommaso on ‘Madama Butterfly,’ His Inspirations & What He’d Like to Change About the World

Originally having trained as a baritone, Freddie De Tommaso is an Anglo-Italian tenor from Tunbridge Wells who went from working in his Father’s High Street Italian restaurant to some of the great opera houses of the world. He studied at the Royal Academy of Music and his star was launched when he won the Plácido Domingo Tenor Prize and the Verdi Prize at the 2018 Viñas International Singing Competition in Barcelona.
MUSIC
Miami Beach Classical Music Festival Announces 2022 Edition

The Miami Beach Classical Music Festival has announced its 2022 season. For the purposes of this article, our focus will be on the operatic performances. First up, is the MMF Wagner Institute will present “Opera Aria Night.” Artists will perform alongside pianist John Parr. They will be directed by Luana DeVol and Dolora Zajick.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Royal Opera House 2022 Engender Festival Program Announcement

The Royal Opera House has announced the full program for its annual Engender Festival. The 2022 festival takes place from July 4 – 9. Engender is the Royal Opera House’s initiative to serve women and gender minorities working in opera through representation, professional development, and networking. Throughout the year there are various workshops, webinars, and meetings with speakers and skill sharing.
ENTERTAINMENT
Riccardo Muti Rejects Revisionist Opera

Maestro Riccardo Muti is sticking to the original text of “Un Ballo in Maschera.”. In a recent interview with the Associated Press in anticipation of his performances of the Verdi opera, the conductor commented on a racially charged text in the original score which states, “dell’immondo sangue de’ negri (“she has filthy Black blood).”
THEATER & DANCE
Fotografiska 2022 Review: Jeff Beal’s ‘Things Unseen’ and ‘The Paper Lined Shack’

On June 17, 2022, at New York’s Fotografiska, Jeff Beal’s “The Paper Lined Shack,” received its New York and string quartet premiere, along with the world premiere of the composer’s “Things Unseen” for string quartet. And though “Things Unseen” is an instrumental work, it’s worth some words. The piece sets up “The Paper Lined Shack” by acquainting the audience with Beal’s musical language, which was at times asymmetrical, and thoroughly “American” with overtones of Aaron Copland and John Adams.
MUSIC

