Aiken, SC

Eagles' Jackson gives back with youth camp at Silver Bluff

By Kyle Dawson kdawson@aikenstandard.com
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 3 days ago
PETTICOAT JUNCTION -- Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Tarron Jackson didn't want to wait long to give back to the community that helped mold him.

A sixth-round NFL draftee a year ago, Jackson was back at his old stomping grounds Saturday morning for a free youth football camp at Silver Bluff High School. The former Bulldog was joined by college teammates, Silver Bluff coaches and current Bulldogs to lead kids through drills and fun games.

"I think it's huge, man, because when I was growing up I wish I would've had something like this, to have a guy to come through that's been through something that I want to do," said Jackson, who turned 24 on Wednesday. "I'm just trying to be that role model, trying to give back and kind of have what I didn't. I thought it was really big for me to go back and do it because this community has done so much for me, so I said as soon as I get the opportunity I'm going back and doing something for my community."

Saturday was Jackson's first camp, and he brought former Coastal Carolina teammates C.J. Brewer (now with the Buffalo Bills) and Jordan Donald to help celebrate the occasion. They had plenty of help, from Bulldogs head coach De'Angelo Bryant and his assistants down to some of the players from the reigning Class AA Lower State champions.

"It's amazing, man," Jackson said. "I was just telling the players thank you for everything and for helping me out with it, you know, all of the people and volunteers and stuff that we've had help, it just speaks to the community. They really love this school, they really love the kids that's coming through here, and they're showing their support."

Jackson was an all-area selection during his time at Silver Bluff and signed with the Chanticleers after they were the only Division I program to offer, then overcame multiple season-ending injuries on his way to eventually earning All-America and Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2020. He was picked 191st overall a year ago by the Eagles, making him the latest in a long list of Bulldogs to reach the NFL.

"It feels amazing. I think that speaks to the school also, just the program," he said. "We're always putting out great talent. We have a great program. I think it just speaks wonders. We have a great school here, we've got great coaches and great guys."

He recorded 18 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble in his rookie season. Year one as a pro was full of learning experiences and accepting that mistakes will happen - just don't make the same one twice, and keep growing.

Continued, significant growth on the football field has been a theme for Jackson since he revisited a boyhood promise to his late brother Daron that he would make it to the NFL on his behalf.

"He would be ecstatic, man, just for me to be able to do what I'm doing now," Jackson said. "This was actually both of our dreams. He really was the big football guy first and I was a big basketball player, but it worked out to where I started falling in love with football and the game, too. He would be ecstatic, because this was one of his dreams, to be able to be that guy that showed little kids the way and was a role model for the city."

He's fulfilled that dream, too, and Saturday was a chance for the campers to see what kind of big things can be accomplished from a small town. That was on display for the Bulldogs' current players, too - and just because he's been up in Philadelphia doesn't mean he didn't keep tabs on how they're doing on the field.

"Oh yeah, man. I definitely keep up with them. I love the Bulldogs, man," he said. "They made it to state. They didn't get it, but at the same time they made it there and I know they're going to keep striving and they're going to get that W. I'm excited for what they're going to do next year. I know it's going to be special."

Aiken Standard

Aiken Standard

Aiken, SC
