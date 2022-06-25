Cincinnati Reds at San Francisco Giants odds, picks and predictions

The Cincinnati Reds (24-46) face the San Francisco Giants (38-32) Saturday in the 2nd of a 3-game set at Oracle Park. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Reds vs. Giants odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: Cincinnati leads 3-1

The Reds don’t lead many season series with the 2nd-worst record in baseball, but they added to it Friday night with a 4-2 victory. RHP Graham Ashcraft went 8 superb innings with 8 K’s. The win snapped a 7-game losing streak.

The Giants have hit a snag as losers of 5 of their last 6 games. Four of those have been by 1 run. Their bullpen has been an issue, though, with a 4.07 ERA on the season, which is in the lower half of MLB.

Reds at Giants projected starters

LHP Mike Minor vs. RHP Logan Webb

Minor (1-3, 6.97 ERA) makes his 5th start on the season. He has a 1.50 WHIP, 3.5 BB/9 and 7.4 K/9 in 20 2.3 innings.

Has given up at least 3 ER in each start, 7 HR allowed in 4 GS

8 BB in his last 18 2/3 IP

Current Giants hitting just .224 in 74 career plate appearances against him

Webb (6-2, 3.26 ERA) toes the rubber for the 15th time. He has a 1.16 WHIP, 2.1 BB/9 and 7.9 K/9 through 85 2/3 innings.

Has allowed 1 ER with 16 K’s in last 14 IP

Slightly better at home: 4-1 with a 2.74 ERA, 8.0 K/9 vs. 2-1, 3.77 ERA, 7.7 K/9

Current Reds hitters are hitless in 11 plate appearances against him

Reds at Giants odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 12:15 p.m. ET.

Money line (ML) : Reds +205 (bet $100 to win $205) | Giants -260 (bet $260 to win $100)

: Reds +205 (bet $100 to win $205) | Giants -260 (bet $260 to win $100) Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS) : Reds +1.5 (-105) | Giants -1.5 (-115)

: Reds +1.5 (-105) | Giants -1.5 (-115) Over/Under (O/U): 7.5 (O: -115 | U: -107)

Reds at Giants picks and predictions

Prediction

Giants 5, Reds 4

There’s no way we’re considering the Giants -250 when they’ve lost 5 of 6 and 3 of 4 to the Reds this season. That said, if the Reds had a better pitcher on the bump like Hunter Greene or Tyler Mahle, I’d be all over them as ‘dogs today.

Instead, we’ll ride Webb’s hot streak and go GIANTS FIRST 5 INNINGS (-155) at a much more reasonable price.

The Giants are just 13-21 on the run line at home. There’s no way I’d consider them by 2 runs in the stretch they’re in below +150.

I don’t trust the Reds to stay within a run either. The Reds have scored 3 runs or more in 9 of 10 games. I’d consider a small-unit wager on REDS OVER 2.5 RUNS (-115).

It’s a cool day in the bay with temperatures expected around 57 degrees and a small, 3-mph wind blowing out.

The Giants are quietly 4th in baseball with 4.92 runs per game, and we already mentioned Cincinnati has plated 3 in 9 of 10. Minor has had major problems keeping it in the park.

For such a small number, I’ll LEAN OVER 7.5 (-107).

