ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati Reds at San Francisco Giants odds, picks and predictions

By Ryan Dodson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I5x47_0gM3SDH800

The Cincinnati Reds (24-46) face the San Francisco Giants (38-32) Saturday in the 2nd of a 3-game set at Oracle Park. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Reds vs. Giants odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: Cincinnati leads 3-1

The Reds don’t lead many season series with the 2nd-worst record in baseball, but they added to it Friday night with a 4-2 victory. RHP Graham Ashcraft went 8 superb innings with 8 K’s. The win snapped a 7-game losing streak.

The Giants have hit a snag as losers of 5 of their last 6 games. Four of those have been by 1 run. Their bullpen has been an issue, though, with a 4.07 ERA on the season, which is in the lower half of MLB.

Reds at Giants projected starters

LHP Mike Minor vs. RHP Logan Webb

Minor (1-3, 6.97 ERA) makes his 5th start on the season. He has a 1.50 WHIP, 3.5 BB/9 and 7.4 K/9 in 20 2.3 innings.

  • Has given up at least 3 ER in each start, 7 HR allowed in 4 GS
  • 8 BB in his last 18 2/3 IP
  • Current Giants hitting just .224 in 74 career plate appearances against him

Webb (6-2, 3.26 ERA) toes the rubber for the 15th time. He has a 1.16 WHIP, 2.1 BB/9 and 7.9 K/9 through 85 2/3 innings.

  • Has allowed 1 ER with 16 K’s in last 14 IP
  • Slightly better at home: 4-1 with a 2.74 ERA, 8.0 K/9 vs. 2-1, 3.77 ERA, 7.7 K/9
  • Current Reds hitters are hitless in 11 plate appearances against him

Reds at Giants odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 12:15 p.m. ET.

  • Money line (ML): Reds +205 (bet $100 to win $205) | Giants -260 (bet $260 to win $100)
  • Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS): Reds +1.5 (-105) | Giants -1.5 (-115)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 7.5 (O: -115 | U: -107)

Exclusive USA TODAY Network offer: Deposit $10 or more, get $200 in instant bet credits at Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Place your legal, online sports bets at Tipico. Let’s make this interesting. Bet now!

Reds at Giants picks and predictions

Prediction

Giants 5, Reds 4

There’s no way we’re considering the Giants -250 when they’ve lost 5 of 6 and 3 of 4 to the Reds this season. That said, if the Reds had a better pitcher on the bump like Hunter Greene or Tyler Mahle, I’d be all over them as ‘dogs today.

Instead, we’ll ride Webb’s hot streak and go GIANTS FIRST 5 INNINGS (-155) at a much more reasonable price.

Win your fantasy baseball league with BaseballHQ.com. For decades, BHQ has been helping players just like you win! Use the couple code SBW22 for 20% OFF full-season subscription. New customer offer; expires 6/30/2022. Subscribe today and start winning!

The Giants are just 13-21 on the run line at home. There’s no way I’d consider them by 2 runs in the stretch they’re in below +150.

I don’t trust the Reds to stay within a run either. The Reds have scored 3 runs or more in 9 of 10 games. I’d consider a small-unit wager on REDS OVER 2.5 RUNS (-115).

It’s a cool day in the bay with temperatures expected around 57 degrees and a small, 3-mph wind blowing out.

The Giants are quietly 4th in baseball with 4.92 runs per game, and we already mentioned Cincinnati has plated 3 in 9 of 10. Minor has had major problems keeping it in the park.

For such a small number, I’ll LEAN OVER 7.5 (-107).

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, Sportsbook Wire’s official sportsbook partner in CO, NJ and soon IA. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Ryan Dodson on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Additional MLB coverage:

BaseballPress.com: Your source for every MLB lineup

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics reportedly among several teams with 'a degree of interest' in trading for New York Knicks guard Alec Burks

The Boston Celtics are undoubtedly making calls for ways to improve the team in their quest to hang Banner 18 at the end of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, and among the targets that we have previously floated as potential targets, a healthy Alec Burks stood out as a possible option for the Celtics to use their $17.1 traded player exception (TPE) to bring the New York Knicks wing on board.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Mike Trout sounded off about pitch near his head

Mike Trout was nearly hit by a pitch during the ninth inning on Saturday night before the Seattle Mariners decided to intentionally walk him. The Los Angeles Angels star seemed to think the high-and-tight pitch was intentional, and he was not happy about it. After the Angels’ 5-3 loss, Trout...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
Ohio Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
San Francisco, CA
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
Local
California Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Andre Drummond should be free agent target for Sixers

The Philadelphia 76ers made a savvy move in the 2021 offseason when they brought in two-time All-Star Andre Drummond on a veteran’s minimum deal. The move prompted some head-scratching at the time due to his past beef with Joel Embiid. However, Drummond and Embiid played nice, and Drummond was easily the best backup big man the big fellahas had in his time in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Dodson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Joe Burrow is a 2022 ESPYS Nominee

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has a chance to reel in another award soon after his epic second NFL season. Tuesday, ESPN announced the official 2022 ESPYS Nominees and Burrow was the lone Bengals representative. He’s up for the “BEST COMEBACK ATHLETE” award. These are the four...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cincinnati Reds#Fantasy Baseball#The San Francisco Giants#Rhp Logan Webb Minor#Ip Current Giants#K 9 Current Reds
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How the Bucs can make another Super Bowl run in 2022

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers still have some unanswered questions as they head into the 2022 NFL season, but they’re still just a year removed from hoisting the Lombardi Trophy. Tom Brady is back after a brief retirement, and though the Bucs won’t be returning every starter this time around, they’ve added some quality veterans on both sides of the ball to balance their some of their most significant departures.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vikings reveal key training camp dates, including joint practices with 49ers

The Minnesota Vikings are nearly a month away from getting back into the full swing of things with the start of training camp. On Tuesday, the team officially revealed key dates for the summer festivities, including padded practices, non-padded practices and joint practices. For the fifth time in franchise history, the practices will be held at the Twin Cities Orthopedic Performance Center in Eagan.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

124K+
Followers
169K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy