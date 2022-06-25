ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USWNT vs. Colombia odds, picks and predictions

The United States Women’s National Team hosts Colombia at DSG Park in Commerce City, Colo. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Below, we preview the USWNT vs. Columbia odds and lines, and make our best MLS bets, picks and predictions.

This will continue the summer circuit of international friendly for the USWNT. They crushed Uzbekistan, 9-0, scoring on an own goal in the 1st minute their last time on the pitch. They won 9-1 the match before.

This will help them get into form for the CONCACAF Women’s Championship final round, which commences with a match against Haiti July 4. They’ll take on Colombia at Rio Tinto Stadium Tuesday.

As for Colombia, they should pose a larger threat than Uzbekistan.

Colombia ranks 28th in the world, per FIFA women’s rankings (USA sits No. 1). Colombia has drawn their last 4 international friendlies, 2 against Argentina and 2 against Venezuela.

USWNT vs. Colombia odds, lines, picks and predictions

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Saturday at 11:15 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: USWNT -20000 (bet $20,000 to win $100) | Colombia +5000 (bet $100 to win $5000) | Draw +1300
  • Over/Under: 5.5 (O: -125 | U: -115)

Prediction

USA 4, Colombia 0

Money line (ML)

PASS.

Betting any favorite at -20000 produces little value.

Even $100 would result in a fraction of a dollar in return. That said, even USA -2 at -800 has no value. There are some correct score predictions that may be worth a long-shot gamble.

Considering the USWNT has given up 1 goal in all 5 2022 matches, which was Uzbekistan’s only shot on target, I’d back their defense.

If you’re set on playing the USWNT, 4-0 (+430) would be worth a small wager.

Over/Under (O/U)

BET UNDER 5.5 (-115).

The USWNT has played in 5 games in 2022, and they’ve outscored their opponents 28-1.

However, they beat Uzbekistan 18-1 in their 2 most recent matches. The other 3 were a 0-0 draw with the Czech Republic and two 5-0 wins over New Zealand.

Colombia should look more like those than the women’s dominance over Uzbekistan. In Colombia’s 4 friendlies this year, they’ve scored 4 and allowed 4 with two 0-0 draws and two 2-2 draws as the results.

While the USWNT has elite scorers like F Alex Morgan and F Megan Rapinoe, they’ve also been trying to incorporate the next generation of women’s talent.

Combine what they’ve done against quality opponents with who should take the pitch, and the UNDER 5.5 (-115) is my favorite play in this battle.

#Colombia#Uswnt#Columbia#American#Usa Today Sports Scores#Betti
