We have enjoyed some incredibly humorous posts in the OBD forum concerning what Husky fans say about Oregon, and whether they will be a bowl team in 2022. (Axel has been epic in his lampooning of all that is Washington) I got to thinking about the direction of Washington football over the longer term…and wondered if fellow Oregon fans agreed with this view? There are too many resources at Montlake to “keep a dawg down” for long, but we can only hope?

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO