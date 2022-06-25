ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The Meaning Behind “As It Was” by Harry Styles

By Winnie Litchfield
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vphct_0gM3Jnbh00

The first impression the listener gets from Harry Styles’ song, “As It Was,” is a sample from Styles’ goddaughter saying “Come on Harry, we want to say goodnight to you.” It puts a warm feeling in your heart as you are invited into Harry’s House.

With upbeat synths and drums, Harry Styles took a different turn on his first single since his album Fine Line (2019). Yet, “As It Was” lyrically provides a certain melancholic nostalgia as Styles longingly sings.

Though Styles invites us inside his home, what exactly is he thinking about? What used to be there for Styles? What has changed? Let’s get into the song’s meaning here.

Setting the Scene

Harry Styles provides contradicting effects on “As It Was.” He contrasts upbeat ’80s synths with a sorrowful voice and nostalgic lyrics. And, yet, it works.

In an interview with The Guardian in 2019, Styles remarks on the subject of writing songs about ex-lovers saying, “If a song’s about someone, is that fine? Or is that gonna get annoying for them, if people try to decipher it?”

So, in terms of his writing process, Styles writes about what comes to him but is still self-aware about others. He is cryptic in his poetry.

Is The Song About Childhood Trauma?

Some suggest the meaning behind “As It Was” is about his childhood during his parent’s divorce. In the lines, Ringin’ the bell / And nobody’s coming / to help / Your daddy lives by himself / He just wants to know that you’re well, / oh-oh-oh, could refer to how in the wake of Styles’ self-destructive behavior (he mentions a phone call where the receiving line suggests he is on pills), he reminisces on his father’s shortcomings but also love for him.

The Pandemic?

In an Apple Music interview, Styles remarks that “As It Was” suggests a metamorphosis that occurred during the pandemic, as he was forced to slow down and he wasn’t this musician anymore—he was also a friend, a brother, and a son. But, also, he elaborates saying, “Everything that happened in the pandemic, it’s just never going to be the same as before. All of the things happening in the world, it’s so obvious that it’s just not going to be the same. You can’t go backward, whether that’s us as a people or me in my personal life or any of those things.”

Girlfriend, Olivia Wilde?

Looking at Styles’ personal life, many fans think that his girlfriend Olivia Wilde also inspired the meaning behind “As It Was.” They notice the bridge in which Styles sings Go home, get ahead, / light-speed internet / I don’t wanna talk / about the way that it was / Leave America, two kids follow her / I don’t wanna talk / about who’s doin’ it first. Many of the tweets suggest that the two kids and leaving America point toward her.

To sum it up, it’s probably about all of these things. Styles writes what he knows, which is his life. We won’t know the full details of his life, but we can at least glimpse into what he sees in his looking glass.

Once Again Great Success for Mr. Styles

“As It Was” was Styles’ first song to release off his new record Harry’s House on March 31. The synth-pop song made it clear of Styles’ return. It entered No. 1 on the UK Singles Charts, making it Styles’ first single since “Sign of the Times” to reach No. 1 in the UK. Moreover, in the States, it charted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Also, his first No. 1 in the U.S. since “Watermelon Sugar” in August 2020.

As for Harry’s House, the album was released on May 20, entering No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. It is the largest opening week album in the United States for 2022, yet. Styles’ new album met acclaim. He kept four songs in the top 10 of the US Billboard Hot 100, making him the first solo British artist to do so. The singles that went top 10 include “Late Night Talking,” “Music for a Sushi Restaurant,” “Matilda,” and “As It Was.”

Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Comments / 1

Related
American Songwriter

The Meaning Behind “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds” by The Beatles

We all know “Hey Jude” or “Here Comes The Sun,” but what about some of The Beatles’ songs that aren’t as widely celebrated? The track, in particular, that is piquing our interest is the 1967 song “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds.” It’s a scrumptious psychedelic offering and one of the songs off of the critically acclaimed album, Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.
MUSIC
WWD

Beyoncé Debuts ‘Break My Soul’ in Alaïa Jumpsuit

Beyoncé is beginning her “Renaissance” era with a high-fashion moment. The music icon debuted the first song from her upcoming “Renaissance” album Monday night, called “Break My Soul,” along with accompanying album art that shows the singer in an Alaïa fall 2022 ready-to-wear look. Beyoncé is seen wearing a sheer, corset-like jumpsuit with matching opera gloves. She also wore a custom Destree hat in the album art.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Olivia Wilde
HollywoodLife

Shiloh Jolie Pitt, 16, Shows Off Killer Dance Moves During Class With Famed LA Dance Troupe

Shiloh Jolie Pitt has moves! The 16-year-old daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie is an amazing dancer! She appears to have been seen showing off her skills in a recently surfaced video, which appears to be her, from the Millenium Dance Complex in Los Angeles, which showed her choreography from a class taught by Coby Mosby. Shiloh first appears around the one-minute mark, and she can be seen showing off her moves with two fellow dancers next to her!
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Johnny Depp surprises fans with clean shaven look as he performs with Jeff Beck in first appearance since Amber Heard admitted she can't afford $8.3million in damages

It was a cleaner-cut Johnny Depp who whipped fans into a frenzy on Sunday as he took to the stage with Jeff Beck at the Helsinki Blues Festival in Finland. The typically bearded actor, who recently won his defamation case against Amber Heard, was clean shaven during his first public appearance since his ex-wife admitted she can't afford the $8.3 million in damages awarded to him during a Dateline interview last week.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kim Kardashian’s Christmas card pics ‘unusable’ due to North’s middle finger

What a card. Kim Kardashian revealed that most of the family’s Christmas card photos were unusable last year – due to her 9-year-old daughter, North, flipping the bird during their photo shoot. “They always cry. Nobody gets along,” she said of her and ex Kanye West’s four kids — North, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 – on the latest episode of Hulu’s “The Kardashians.” “Most of the photos I saw were unusable because North was sticking out her middle finger.” She added, “It’s days like this when I really just need to lock myself in the room by myself for just...
CELEBRITIES
defpen

Megan Thee Stallion Debuts The ‘Plan B’ Video

Megan The Stallion may have the biggest hit of the summer with “Plan B.” First, she created a buzz when she teased the record at Coachella. Then, she dropped the record and garnered rave reviews. More recently, she brought “Plan B” to the 2022 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada. Now, she’s prepared to complete he run by releasing the highly-anticipated “Plan B” video.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poetry#Guardian
Daily Mail

'I miss him, we all miss him': Sir Elton John dedicates his iconic song Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me to the late George Michael during his British Summer Time set

Sir Elton John dedicated his iconic song Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me to the late George Michael during his British Summer Time set on Friday night. The star, 75, introducing the track - which found a second wave of success in 1991 as a live cover version between Sir Elton and Michael - saying he 'misses' the singer.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
toofab.com

Shiloh Jolie Pitt Goes Viral with Dance Choreography -- See Her Most Impressive Videos So Far!

The videos were shared by the famed Millennium Dance Complex. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has some serious skills on the dance floor. The 16-year-old daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie has been making waves online after the famed Millennium Dance Complex -- where stars including Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Janet Jackson and J.Lo have honed their skills -- and its choreographers started featuring her in performance videos shared to YouTube over the last few months.
THEATER & DANCE
thebrag.com

Zendaya isn’t pregnant: debunking the wild internet rumours

One over ambitious TikToker has set the internet on fire after sharing a video claiming that Euphoria star Zendaya is pregnant with Tom Holland’s baby. The fiasco started when @ryan.roberts posted a TikTok video that showed Zendaya’s Instagram account posting a celebratory ultrasound pregnant post. ‘I love you. Halfway there @tomholland2013’ the doctored picture’s caption reads.
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

Pippa Middleton’s baby news revealed

Prince George , Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are gaining a new little cousin! According to reports, the Duchess of Cambridge ’s sister Pippa Middleton is expecting her third child with her husband James Matthews. RELATED: Prince William and Kate share behind-the-scenes photos from Queen's Platinum Jubilee ...
WORLD
purewow.com

Sandra Bullock’s Worst Movie Ever Turns 25 This Month—Naturally, I Had to Rewatch and, Yeah, It’s Bad

In 1994, Speed hit theaters and was an instant box office and critical hit. It was lightning in a bottle. A killer plot. Perfect casting. Artful execution. It went on to win two Oscars while catapulting both Keanu Reeves's and Sandra Bullocks's screen careers into the A-list echelon. Following its massive success, 20th Century Fox released a sequel in June 1997. After all, what could be so hard to recreate? Simply write its two charismatic leads on a vessel rigged to explode if it drops below a certain speed, and boom! You've got another blockbuster. And yet, Speed 2: Cruise Control would not only miss the mark but become known as one of the worst sequels of all time. In fact, even Sandra Bullock recently said she regretted doing it. This month, the flop turns 25 years old. Naturally, I had to rewatch. And while some box office bombs have aged better with time (like, say, The Wizard of Oz or ﻿Clue) or are just so bad they're fun to watch (see: John Travolta's recent catalog), I regret to inform you that Speed 2 is just plain bad.
MOVIES
TODAY.com

Is Austin Butler actually singing in 'Elvis'?

How do you become a rock legend? Heading into the role of Elvis Presley for Baz Luhrmann's biopic, Austin Butler told TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb that he "tried everything." "Everything," it turns out, includes singing: Butler's actual voice is featured in the movie. According to Entertainment Weekly,...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Shakira Holds Hands With Son Sasha, 7, In 1st Photos Since Split From Gerard Pique

Heartbreak can feel like a kick to the gut, and there were plenty of those going down on Wednesday when Shakira took one of her and Gerard Piqué’s sons to karate in Barcelona, Spain. The outing marked the first time Shakira, 45, was seen in public since she and Gerard, 35, announced the end of their relationship. In the photos, the “Queen of Latin Music” held the hand of her and Gerard’s seven-year-old son, Sasha, while exiting the karate class. Shakira kept it casual with a “Locals Only” t-shirt, a pair of distressed jeans, and some fashionable sunglasses.
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

32K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy