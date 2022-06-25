ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Luke Combs Shares Smoking Weed with Willie Nelson in Hawaii Story—“It Was Absolutely Wild”

By Jacob Uitti
 3 days ago
Country star Luke Combs released his latest LP earlier this week. But that’s not the only reason he has to celebrate.

In a recent interview with the Full Send Podcast, Combs talked about something many only dream of—getting to sit down and smoke pot with country legend Willie Nelson.

Combs got to see what all the hype was about at a recent poker game at Nelson’s house. As Combs says, he had just finished a songwriting festival in Hawaii and although his wife Nicole headed home for work, Combs stayed in Maui before doing some radio promotion in Seattle afterward.

That’s when a festival organizer invited Combs to play some golf and then go over to Nelson’s beach house for some cards. Then Nelson busted out the “peace-pipe”

Said Combs, “So we get in there, we’re talkin’ for a minute, dude, he rips the piece out, dude, you know what I mean? The peace pipe. And I’ve heard the stories, bro, it’s like, don’t. Toby Keith has a song called ‘I’ll Never Smoke Weed With Willie Again,’ you know what I mean?”

He continued, “I’ve heard the song, I’m aware of the moment. And I go, ‘All right, man, when this thing comes, you only got one, dude, you can’t go twice, dude, on this deal.’”

Combs took a second hit and it almost floored him. He then drank about “two gallons” of water and began to play poker. Combs said that Nelson got up from the table and went down a hallway to start punching a punching bag.

Explained Combs, “And he stands there, arms out, like full Karate Kid and starts just kicking this punching bag. Tossing crane kicks, dude, he’s 84, and just hammering this punching bag. And I’m looking at the poker table, and I’m like, ‘What is happening?’ Nobody sees this happen.”

Combs went on, “He goes out, is out for five minutes, could’ve been five hours, I don’t know the difference at this point… comes back in, stops at the thing, hits one more crane kick, walks back in, doesn’t say a peep about it.”

He concluded, “It was wild. It was absolutely wild.”

