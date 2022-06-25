ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump 'Should Be Very Worried' After Abortion Ruling: Jacobus

By Jason Lemon
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
The political commentator assessed Friday that the "GOP will now unleash the dogs on...

Viva Satire!
3d ago

Conservaitves think that Americans are going to let them get away with, violating the Constitutional Rights of pregnant women, who are entitled to equal protection and due process under the law, to do as they please with their own bodies like everyone else. Vote out these Republican Religious Zealots from Congress, State Senates, and as Governors in November.

1 Vet
2d ago

VOTE BLUE! get out and vote people, the republicans are trying to turn our country into a a dictatorship that they control

M V
2d ago

this is a lie. supreme court merely sd it should be up to the individual states. if ppl want a fed law re it, then they should speak to their fed legisture. so much fake news going on about this it's ridiculous. unfortunately also typical.

Newsweek

Newsweek

ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

