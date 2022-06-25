ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

UConn women’s basketball team lands another recruit for 2023 as Qadence Samuels says she’s coming

By Lila Bromberg, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 3 days ago

The UConn women’s basketball team has received its third commitment for the Class of 2023.

Qadence Samuels, a four-star recruit from Maryland, announced her intentions to play for the Huskies on Twitter on Saturday. Samuels, 6 feet 2, is ranked No. 35 in the class, per ESPN. She plays for Bishop McNamara in Forestville, Maryland, which plays in the same league (WCAC) as current UConn star Azzi Fudd’s former high school.

Samuels joins Ashlynn Shade (No. 6) and KK Arnold (No. 7) in Huskies’ ‘23 class.

Hartford, CT
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States.

 https://www.courant.com/

