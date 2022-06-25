UConn women’s basketball team lands another recruit for 2023 as Qadence Samuels says she’s coming

The UConn women’s basketball team has received its third commitment for the Class of 2023.

Qadence Samuels, a four-star recruit from Maryland, announced her intentions to play for the Huskies on Twitter on Saturday. Samuels, 6 feet 2, is ranked No. 35 in the class, per ESPN. She plays for Bishop McNamara in Forestville, Maryland, which plays in the same league (WCAC) as current UConn star Azzi Fudd’s former high school.

Samuels joins Ashlynn Shade (No. 6) and KK Arnold (No. 7) in Huskies’ ‘23 class.