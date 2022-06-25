ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bolingbrook, IL

1 killed, 1 critical after shooting at WeatherTech in Bolingbrook; Person in custody

By Anna Roberts
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Inmii_0gM3EX2e00

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. – One person was killed and two others injure Saturday at the WeatherTech warehouse in Bolingbrook, police said.

A person is in custody.

Police said officers responded to the building at 1 Weathertech Way and Remington Boulevard around 6:30 a.m.

Police said a person has died as a result of the shooting. A second person is in critical condition. A third person was treated and released at the hospital.

Police said a person was taken to custody around 9:30 a.m.

No other information has been provided at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Man shot during fight in Roseland; 1 in custody

CHICAGO - A man was shot and seriously wounded during a fight with a female Friday morning in the Roseland neighborhood. The 30-year-old man was fighting with a female around 4 a.m. in the 11100 block of South Parnell Avenue when she pulled out a gun and started shooting, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Temp worker held on $5M bond in Bolingbrook warehouse shooting

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (AP) — A temporary worker has been charged in a shooting that killed a co-worker and wounded two others at an automotive interior products warehouse in suburban Chicago, authorities said. Charles McKnight Jr., 27, was arraigned Sunday on charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder and ordered held on $5 million bond. […]
BOLINGBROOK, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bolingbrook, IL
Bolingbrook, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
fox32chicago.com

Man, 25, shot in Marquette Park

CHICAGO - A man was shot several times during a drive-by early Monday in the Marquette Park neighborhood. The 25-year-old was shot multiple times in the buttocks by someone in a gray Cadillac sedan around 1:53 a.m. in the 7200 block of South Artesian Avenue, police said. He was taken...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Videos show a large group swarming Lakeview streets again, 2 arrested

Another large group of young people descended on Lakeview last night, dancing on squad cars, jumping on top of a CTA bus, and blocking the street as Chicago police once again summoned backup units from other districts to help contain it all. “What’s going on,” a man asked an officer...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Third Person#Second Person#Police#Violent Crime#Weathertech#Weathertech Way#Nexstar Media Inc
fox32chicago.com

Gunman shot by Gary police officer

GARY, Ind. - A Gary police officer shot a gunman in a home Sunday afternoon in northwest Indiana. Police responded to a report of a male acting dangerously with a gun around 4:42 p.m. at a residence in the 2300 block of Johnson Street. While trying to make contact with...
GARY, IN
fox32chicago.com

Illinois man charged with killing mom, dog

KENDALL COUNTY, Ill. - A 26-year-old Illinois man has been charged with killing his mother and a dog in Plattville Saturday. Cody R. Sales, of Plattville, faces first-degree murder and aggravated animal cruelty charges. At about 6:12 p.m. Saturday, Kendall County Sheriff's deputies responded to a residence in the 6000...
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Man dragged during attempted carjacking at parking garage in Streeterville

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was carjacked in a parked garage in Streeterville Monday morning. The victim told CBS 2 he was just getting off work when someone tried to take his car. Police said it happened around 6:30 a.m. in a garage on McClurg Court and Ontario Street by Northwestern Hospital. "As I'm coming toward my vehicle, they guy's rushing toward me, trying to get into my vehicle, at this point we are rationing for my car," the victim told CBS 2. "As he gets in the vehicle he's trying to take off."Police on the scene said a stolen vehicle from an earlier carjacking just blocks away was used as the getaway car.Though not advised by police, this is what the victim did next with the attempted carjacker at the wheel."I grabbed onto the door, he dragged me with my car," The victim said. "That's when the vehicle hit another car over there, so then he jumps out the passenger side and runs and gets into another vehicle and they take off."The victim said he did suffer some scratches on his hand.  Police say you should avoid going after your vehicle during a carjacking.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCIA

Champaign man hurt in deadly Kankakee Co. crash

KANKAKEE COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 31-year-old man from Champaign is recovering after he was involved in a crash that killed another man. The crash happened early Sunday morning on northbound Interstate 57 at milepost 304, just north of Chebanse. State Troopers said the man, whom they did not identify, was a passenger in a […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
wtvbam.com

Another Batavia Township break in reported, MSP are investigating

BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – Michigan State Police Troopers say they are investigating a report of a breaking and entering in the 300 block of West Chicago in Batavia Township that took place on Monday. The breaking and entering happened sometime between 6:00 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.. Troopers say...
BATAVIA, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 18, shot in the back while driving on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO - An 18-year-old man was shot while driving in Chicago's Hermosa neighborhood. The shooting occurred in the 2300 block of North Lowell Avenue. At about 1:30 a.m., the victim was driving when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. He was shot in the back, and transported to...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Illinois State Police respond to report of shooting on Dan Ryan expressway near West 83rd Street

CHICAGO (CBS) – Illinois State Police responded to a reported expressway shooting on the Dan Ryan Sunday morning.Around 8:21 a.m., ISP District Chicago troopers reported to a shooting on the southbound lanes of I-94 southbound near West 83rd Street.No injuries were reported, but southbound lanes of I-94 at 75th Street were closed between 9:24 a.m. and 9:53 a.m. for investigation.No further information was immediately available.Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the shooting is asked to contact the ISP by phone at 847-294-4400, or by email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy