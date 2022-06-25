1 killed, 1 critical after shooting at WeatherTech in Bolingbrook; Person in custody
BOLINGBROOK, Ill. – One person was killed and two others injure Saturday at the WeatherTech warehouse in Bolingbrook, police said.
A person is in custody.
Police said officers responded to the building at 1 Weathertech Way and Remington Boulevard around 6:30 a.m.
Police said a person has died as a result of the shooting. A second person is in critical condition. A third person was treated and released at the hospital.
Police said a person was taken to custody around 9:30 a.m.
